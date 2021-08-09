Lionel Messi is expected to arrive in Paris on Monday, lured by the limitless funds of PSG, having said a tearful farewell to Barcelona after 21 years.

The 34-year-old, seen by the French giants' Qatari owners as the vital missing piece of their frustrating Champions League puzzle, has already had fans playing a guessing game.

READ MORE: Tearful Lionel Messi confirms it's over at Barca

Fan at airport

On Sunday night, dozens of PSG diehards gathered at the gates of Le Bourget airport to the north of the capital in the hope of catching a glimpse of their newest 'galactico'.

However, their wait was in vain.

Stressing no deals had been done, Messi did concede at his tearful farewell news conference in Barcelona earlier Sunday that joining PSG was a "possibility".

In reality, they are the only club who can afford what is expected to be a deal worth $41.2 million a year for the 34-year-old Argentine.

"I gave everything for Barcelona from the first day that I arrived right to the last. I never imagined having to say goodbye," Messi told the news conference.

"I have still not come to terms with the reality of leaving this club now -- I love this club," added a suited Messi, who several times wiped away tears before a squadron of reporters at the club's Camp Nou ground who gave him a standing ovation.

Messi, widely considered the most gifted player in the history of the game, won 35 trophies at Barcelona who he joined as a 13-year-old -- including four Champions Leagues and 10 league titles while his 672 goals are a record for any of the top five European leagues.

READ MORE: PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Man City close door on move

'Great for Ligue 1'