Extreme heatwaves that previously only struck once every 50 years are now expected to happen once per decade because of global warming, while downpours and droughts have also become more frequent, a UN climate science report said.

The report, released on Monday, found that we are already experiencing those effects of climate change, as the planet has surpassed more than 1 degree Celsius in average warming.

Heatwaves, droughts, and torrential rains are only set to become more frequent and extreme as the earth warms further.

It is the first time that the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has quantified the likelihood of these extreme events in a wide variety of scenarios.

Key points in the report:

Humans are to blame

The IPCC used its strongest terms yet to assert that humans are causing climate change, with the first line of its report summary reading: "It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land."

The stark language marked a shift from previous IPCC reports, which had said it was "extremely likely" that industrial activity was to blame.

"There is no uncertainty language in this sentence, because there is no uncertainty that global warming is caused by human activity and the burning of fossil fuels," said IPCC co-author Friederike Otto, a climatologist at University of Oxford.

Temperatures will keep rising

The report describes possible futures depending on how dramatically the world cuts emissions.

But even the severest of cuts are unlikely to prevent global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial temperatures. Without immediate steep emissions cuts, though, average temperatures could cruise past 2C by the end of the century.

The scientists also looked at events considered less likely but still possible, and they could not rule out big impacts from so-called tipping points, such as the loss of Arctic ice loss or the dieback of forests.

Weather is getting extreme

Weather extremes once considered rare or unprecedented are becoming more common -- a trend that will continue even if the world limits global warming to 1.5C.