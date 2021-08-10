Tuesday, August 10

UK records highest daily Covid-19 death toll since March

The UK has reported 146 new deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, the highest daily total since March 12, as the impact of last month's surge in cases fed through into fatalities, government data showed.

The number of new cases reported fell to 23,510 from 25,161 a day earlier — less than half the peak of 54,674 recorded on July 17, shortly before most social distancing measures were removed in England.

UK has suffered 130,503 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, the second-highest total in Europe after Russia and one of the highest in the world.

Germany to end free Covid tests to boost jab take-up

Germany will end free coronavirus tests in October, regional leaders and the federal government agreed, in a push to incentivise more people to get vaccinated.

Covid-19 tests or proof of vaccination or recovery will be required to access facilities including restaurants, cinemas and gyms, in areas where infection rates rise above a certain threshold.

From October those who refuse to get jabbed will have to pay to prove they are infection-free, or risk being shut out.

Portugal approves vaccines for children 12-15

Portugal is expanding its Covid-19 vaccine rollout to all children between the ages of 12 and 15.

The General Directorate for Health’s announcement came after days of uncertainty about the move.

Authorities initially limited shots in that age group to children with chronic illnesses.

Officials said the hesitancy was due to a lack of data, but Director General for Health Graca Freitas said studies in the European Union and the United States have dispelled doubts in Portugal.

Classes are set to resume in Portugal's schools in about four weeks. Officials estimate there are just over 400,000 children in the 12-15 age group.

Israel reports more than 6,000 new virus cases

Israel has reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily increase since February.

Israel rolled out one of the world’s most successful vaccination campaigns starting late last year, but in recent weeks has been battling a surge in new cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Authorities have ramped up travel restrictions and restored mask mandates for indoor settings.

Nigeria to resume Covid vaccinations on August 16

Nigeria will restart Covid-19 inoculations on August 16 after taking delivery of 4 million doses of Moderna vaccine, with shipments of Johnson & Johnson shots also due imminently, the head of the primary healthcare agency said.

Nigeria has so far vaccinated only a tiny fraction of its population of 200 million, largely due to a lack of supply. The latest data, in June, showed that 2 million people had received one dose and 700,000 had received two.

The rollout of vaccines was halted on July 9 because supplies had run out.

South Korea reports more than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases, highest daily tally yet

South Korea has recorded more than 2,000 new coronavirus infections in the last 21 hours, Yonhap News Agency reported, an almost 50 percent increase from the previous day and a new record high.

By 1200 GMT (9PM local), South Korea had logged 2,021 new coronavirus cases for the day so far, Yonhap reported, citing health authorities and local governments.

Mexico says to receive up to 8.5M Covid-19 vaccines from US

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has said the US government will in the coming weeks send Mexico 3.5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by drugmaker Moderna, as well as up to 5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Italy reports 31 coronavirus deaths, 5,636 new cases

Italy has reported 31 coronavirus-related deaths against 22 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,636 from 4,200.

Delta variant brings deadly challenge for China

China's cases hit a seven-month high, after a cluster at a test site helped drive up numbers as the Delta variant challenges Beijing's grip on the pandemic.

State media has described the current outbreak -- which has sparked local lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions -- as the most severe since the virus emerged in the central city of Wuhan.

Authorities had brought domestic infections down to virtually zero, allowing economic activity to rebound albeit with tight border restrictions.

Unvaccinated Germans face more tests

Germany needs to increase testing and boost vaccinations to avoid another lockdown, the conservative candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor said , before government talks to curb a rise in new cases.

Less than seven weeks before a federal election, Merkel and leaders of the 16 federal states will try to agree on measures to avoid a new wave of infections, driven by the spread of the Delta variant, and avert unpopular restrictions.

"We want to and will test more to avoid a new lockdown," Armin Laschet told the North Rhine-Westphalia assembly.

Hoping to become chancellor after a Sept. 26 election, Laschet is desperate to avoid new restrictions and said Germany should introduce incentives to encourage more people to get vaccinated and also ramp up compulsory testing.

Russia reports 21,378 new cases

Russia has reported 21,378 new cases, including 1,811 in the city of St Petersburg, taking the official national case tally to 6,491,288 since the pandemic began.

Officials also confirmed 792 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Vaccines mandatory for US military

Members of the US military will be required to get the vaccine beginning next month under a plan laid out by the Pentagon and endorsed by President Joe Biden. In memos distributed to all troops, top Pentagon leaders said the vaccine is a necessary step to maintain military readiness.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the mid-September deadline could be accelerated if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise.

“I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon" licensure by the Food and Drug Administration "whichever comes first,” Austin said in his memo sent Monday, warning them to prepare for the requirement.

East Timor detects first domestic transmission of Delta variant

East Timor has recorded its first case of community transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant, raising concerns by its health ministry about a possible spike.

Genomic sequencing by Australia's Doherty Institute in the first week of August found that of 27 samples taken in the country's Ermera region from people infected with the coronavirus, 12 were of the Delta variant.

Ermera has the highest number of active cases and lowest vaccination rate in East Timor, which borders Indonesia, where the Delta varian t has been fuelling one of Asia's worst coronavirus epidemics.

Australian regulator grants provisional approval for Merck's treatment

Australia's pharmaceutical regulator has granted provisional approval to Merck & Co's antiviral treatment Molnupiravir.

Austria to start booster shots in October

Austria plans to start vaccine booster shots on October 17, nine months after the first group of people to get the jabs received their second dose, the country's health minister said.