The International Cricket Council (ICC) is preparing a bid for the game's inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, the governing body said.

Cricket last featured in the 1900 Olympics in Paris and has rarely been played in other multi-sport events, which many believe is essential for the game's growth outside the Commonwealth nations.

"Our sport is united behind this bid, and we see the Olympics as a part of cricket's long-term future," ICC chair Greg Barclay said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We have more than a billion fans globally and almost 90 percent of them want to see cricket at the Olympics."

Cricket's 92% following is from South Asia where it is the dominant sport in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.