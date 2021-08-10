POLITICS
Random Covid spot checks to be carried out at Premier League matches
Ticket holders will be asked to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative test result.
General view of the Premier League logo before a match. / Reuters
Ylenia GostoliYlenia Gostoli
August 10, 2021

Fans attending Premier League games are set to face random spot checks of their Covid-19 status at some stadiums in the opening weeks of the new season.

Ticket holders should be prepared to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative lateral flow test result within 48 hours before the game via the NHS Covid Pass, the English Premier League said in a statement.

It added it was working to introduce checks in "a staged way so there is the least disruption and maximum safety possible".

Supporters must also adhere to a new code of conduct, the League said, which includes wearing masks indoors, avoiding close contact with people they do not know and following one-way signage around stadiums.

"Even though the nation is reopening, the government has made it clear that this pandemic is still far from over. It is possible the safety measures for matches could be subject to change at short notice," the statement added.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted Covid-19 restrictions in England on July 19. Britain's Covid-19 cases increased by 5% over the past week, with the country reporting 25,161 new cases on Monday.

The 2021-22 season kicks off on Friday with newly promoted Brentford hosting Arsenal.

