Wednesday, August 11

French daily new cases over 30,000 for first time since April

French health authorities reported 30,920 new daily Covid-19 infections, a figure above the 30,000 threshold for the first time since April 28, when the country was about to exit its third lockdown.

The seven-day moving average of daily new cases now stands at 23,288, above the 23,000 limit for the first time since May 1.

That figure is almost 13 times higher than a June 27 low of 1,816 as the more contagious Delta variant is spreading in the country.

Earlier French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said France would strengthen lockdown rules in the overseas territory of Guadeloupe to rein in the virus.

Turkey administers over 80M doses

Turkey has administered over 80.3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures.

The country continues its intensive vaccination campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as everyone 16 and over is eligible for vaccine shots.

According to the Health Ministry, over 42.9 million people have gotten their first doses, while more than 31.1 million are now fully vaccinated.

The ministry also confirmed 27,356 new infections and 128 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 16,363 more patients recovered.

No away fans for September internationals due to Covid

Travelling supporters will not be permitted at next month's international fixtures in Europe due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, football's world (FIFA) and European (UEFA) governing bodies said.

European nations are slated to play up to three World Cup qualifiers each during the September international window.

In a letter to national associations, FIFA and UEFA said: "Due to the recent Covid-19 spikes in Europe combined with the large number of matches to be played during the September international window, it has been agreed to apply the same approach as decided by the UEFA Executive Committee on 14 June 2021 to all matches."

Italy reports 31 coronavirus deaths, 6,968 new cases

Italy reported 31 coronavirus-related deaths, the same number as the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,968 from 5,636.

Covid-19 deaths on the rise in Central America

Deaths related to Covid-19 are on the rise in nearly every country in Central America, including a 30 percent increase in El Salvador, the head of the UN-affiliated Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.

Covid-19 cases were falling in Panama and Costa Rica, but were on the rise in Honduras, Belize and El Salvador, said PAHO director Carissa Etienne.

UK reports 29,612 new cases, 104 death

UK recorded 29,612 new cases of Covid-19 and 104 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus.

Denmark to buy Novavax vaccines as part of EU deal

Denmark said it would buy 280,000 doses of Novavax's potential Covid-19 vaccine for a total price of $5.84 million (37 million Danish crowns) or roughly $20.9 per dose as part of a European Union agreement with the US company.

EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA Covid shots

Three new conditions reported by a small number of people after vaccination with Covid-19 shots from Pfizer and Moderna are being studied to assess if they may be possible side-effects, Europe's drugs regulator said.

Erythema multiforme, a form of allergic skin reaction; glomerulonephritis, or kidney inflammation; and nephrotic syndrome, a renal disorder characterised by heavy urinary protein losses, are being studied by the safety committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), according to the regulator.

Russia's RDIF suggests Sputnik Light as vaccine booster with Pfizer shots

Russia's sovereign wealth fund (RDIF) has suggested starting trials with Pfizer to use Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine as a booster for the Pfizer shots against Covid-19, it said on the official Sputnik V Twitter account.

The RDIF, which markets Russia's Sputnik V vaccine internationally, said the one-dose Sputnik Light could be used as a third dose for those who have been vaccinated twice with the Pfizer vaccine.

CDC urges Covid vaccines during pregnancy as delta surges

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women to get the Covid-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the US see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus.

"The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible delta variant and see severe outcomes from Covid-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people," Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

Coronavirus surge pushes Cuba's healthcare system to brink

Cuba is bringing back hundreds of doctors working abroad and converting hotels into isolation centres and hospitals in order to battle a Covid-19 crisis that is overwhelming healthcare and mortuary services in parts of the Caribbean island.

The country, which managed to contain infections for most of last year, is now facing one of the worst outbreaks worldwide, fueled by the spread of the more-infectious Delta variant, even as it races to vaccinate its population.

Cuba's rolling seven-day average of confirmed Covid-19 cases has surged eightfold within two months to 5,639 per million inhabitants, ten times the world average.

Spain approves human trials of homegrown virus vaccine

Spain's medicines agency approved a first round of clinical trials on humans for a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Spanish firm Hipra.

"This is the first trial on humans of a vaccine made in Spain," the agency said in a statement.

Dozens of volunteers will be recruited from Spanish hospitals "as soon as possible" for the clinical trials, it added.

China's Delta outbreak traced to mahjong parlors

State media say one of China’s most serious recent outbreaks of virus partly stemmed from people gathered at mahjong parlors and at a virus testing site.

The city of Yangzhou in the eastern province of Jiangsu added another 54 confirmed cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 448 since the outbreak spread from the international airport in the provincial capital of Nanjing on July 20.

Reports said the cluster has been traced partly to a 64-year-old woman who visited several mahjong parlors after returning from Nanjing and was positive for the virus during mass testing following the outbreak.

New Zealand vows to react fast if Delta arrives

New Zealand’s government is warning its citizens to be prepared for a strict lockdown at the first sign of an outbreak of the delta variant.

Virus Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the government’s response is likely to be “swift and severe.”

New Zealand has stamped out the spread of the virus and had previously planned to rely primarily on contact tracing for any small outbreaks.

But Hipkins said the problems that Sydney currently faces in trying to contact trace a growing outbreak showed the delta variant was extremely hard to manage and that New Zealand’s tolerance for risk was now very low.

Myanmar vaccination rollout leaves Rohingya waiting

Authorities in Myanmar currently have no plan to include minority Rohingya Muslims living in densely-packed camps as they begin vaccinating priority groups against in western Rakhine State, the junta-appointed local administrator said.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled to Bangladesh during military operations in 2017 and those who remain complain of discrimination and mistreatment in a country that does not recognise them as citizens.

Local administrator Kyaw Lwin told Reuters from Sittwe t ownship that the rollout had begun there with 10,000 vaccinations for priority groups such as the elderly, healthcare workers, government staff and Buddhist monks.