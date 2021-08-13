Romelu Lukaku has sealed a return to Chelsea by moving from Inter Milan for a reported $135 million, a record transfer fee for the European champions that made the Belgium striker the seventh most expensive player of all time.

Lukaku is back at the London club where he spent three seasons from 2011, though he was out on loan for two of those years before being sold for now $39 million to Everton.

Now, the 28-year-old striker is one of the world's best strikers, prompting Chelsea to buy him back for more than three times that fee to make him the second most expensive player in Premier League history.

England midfielder Jack Grealish joined Manchester City from Aston Villa last week for $139 million.

Chelsea didn't disclose the fee in a statement announcing the arrival of Lukaku on a five-year deal.

“I’m happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club," Lukaku said. ”It’s been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature.

"The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling."

Chelsea's offseason spending spree

Only Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho, Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann and Grealish have commanded a bigger transfer fee than Lukaku.

A striker was regarded as a priority this offseason for Chelsea, which became European champions without having a regular center forward after Timo Werner underwhelmed following his move from Leipzig.