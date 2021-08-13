Friday, August 13

CDC says authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine boosters not applicable to J&J shot

The authorisation of an extra Covid-19 vaccine dose for those with a compromised immune system does not apply to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Data on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was insufficient at this time, the CDC said in slides presented at a meeting of its advisory panel.

Cuba says early data suggests homegrown vaccine protecting against Delta

Cuba, grappling with a dire Covid-19 outbreak fuelled by the Delta variant, said "only 21,000," or 0.8 percent of the 2.5 million people inoculated with its homegrown vaccines, had fallen ill with the disease so far.

Of those, 99 or 0.003 percent of those inoculated had died, in what state biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma said was an encouraging sign that the shots were working, including against Delta, in particular to prevent severe illness.

Turkey administers over 82.6M doses

Turkey has administered over 82.65 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures.

The country continues its intensive vaccination campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as everyone 16 and over is eligible for vaccine shots.

According to the Health Ministry, over 43.71 million people have gotten their first doses, while more than 32.42 million are now fully vaccinated.

The ministry also confirmed 21,372 new infections and 157 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 16,492 more patients recovered.

Italy reports 45 coronavirus deaths, 7,409 new cases

Italy reported 45 coronavirus-related deaths against 30 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,409 from 7,270.

Italy has registered 128,379 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.43 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,033, up from 2,975 a day earlier.

There were 35 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 37 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 369 from a previous 352.

Britain records 32,700 new virus cases, 100 deaths

Britain recorded 32,700 new virus cases and 100 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to government data.

That compares with 33,074 new cases and 94 deaths on Thursday.

The data also showed that 47.2 million people have had a first dose of a vaccine and 40.2 million have had two.

Japan races to vaccinate as coronavirus surges

The Tokyo Olympics have ended, but cases are still rising amid calls to limit gatherings.

Tokyo reported 5,773 new cases, surpassing the previous record of 5,042 set last week. Yet many people are ignoring government requests to avoid travel and are gathering at bars and restaurants even as the coronavirus spikes.

Cyprus eases virus vaccination for uninsured foreigners

Lekulutu Nsima considers himself a “lucky man" after receiving his first Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine shot against Covid-19 in Cyprus.

The 33-year-old asylum seeker said that in his native Congo, the government has only procured a handful of vaccine doses for one of Africa's most populous nations, and those are often reserved for the country's elites — the wealthy and politically connected.

Nsima was one of hundreds of foreign nationals who stood in line on Friday under Cyprus' searing midsummer sun at the capital's only walk-in vaccination centre geared toward vaccinating free of charge those who aren't covered under the country's General Healthcare System, or GHS.

Spain reports lowest virus cases

Covid-19 cases in Spain have fallen to their lowest level in a month as the country faces a weekend spent largely indoors due to a heatwave.

The Health Ministry says Spain's 14-day incidence rate fell to 483 cases per 100,000 people, while 61.6 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Spanish health authorities have faced criticism for suggesting that unvaccinated care home workers should be reassigned to non-contact roles to prevent infections among residents. Care home representatives called the proposal unworkable.

Australia’s capital Canberra to remain in lockdown

Australia’s capital Canberra will remain locked down until there are no more Covid-19 infections in the city, a government leader said.

The Australian Capital Territory, which comprises Canberra and two villages, locked down for a week after a man tested positive on Thursday.

The tally of infections rose to six, with more than 1,800 people identified as close contacts of the original case since he became infectious, officials said.

Norway ends some virus restrictions, keeps others

Norway's government will end some restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, it said, but stopped short of announcing a full reopening of the economy.

"We will open up where we can, and hold back where we must," Health Minister Bent Hoeie told a news conference.

China reports smallest number of new local cases since July

China reported declining numbers of new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day, a tentative sign that the latest month-long outbreak may be waning.

The National Health Commission (NHC) reported 47 new locally transmitted confirmed cases on Thursday, the lowest since July 30.

Russia reports record-high 815 virus deaths

Russia reported a record-high 815 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours and 22,277 new virus cases, including 2,529 in Moscow.

Russia's daily reported cases have gradually dipped from a peak in July that authorities blamed on the infectious Delta variant and a slow vaccination rate.

Philippines records second-highest daily rise in cases

The Philippines' health ministry recorded 13,177 new coronavirus infections, the second-highest daily increase in cases since the start of the pandemic.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections in the Philippines had increased to 1.71 million, while deaths reached 29,838, after 299 more fatalities, the highest in four months.

Vietnam to extend movement curbs in biggest city as virus toll rises

Vietnam's business hub Ho Chi Minh City will extend its coronavirus restrictions to the end of August, state media reported, as new infections and deaths rise further in the epicentre of the country's worst outbreak yet.

After successfully containing the virus up until late April, Vietnam has seen infections rise rapidly and has introduced movement restrictions across about a third of the country to try to curtail the spread.

Denmark removes last of its obligatory mask rules

Masks will no longer be required on Danish public transport, the government said, as the Nordic country lifted the last of its compulsory face-covering regulations.

"We are now in a situation... where a large part of the population has been vaccinated and we are returning to a more normal everyday life," transport minister Benny Engelbrecht said in a statement.

From Saturday, "We can say goodbye to masks on buses, trains and the metro," he added.

The change was originally scheduled for September 1.

Israel expands Covid vaccine booster campaign to over 50s, health workers

Israel lowered to 50 from 60 the minimum age of eligibility for a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot and will also offer them to health workers, hoping to stem a surge in Delta variant infections.

The director-general of Israel's health ministry, Nachman Ash, accepted a recommendation late Thursday by an expert advisory panel to expand third shot eligibility of the Pfizer -BioNTech vaccine.

Those eligible will be "people over 50, health care workers, people with severe risk factors for the coronavirus, prisoners and wardens," the health ministry said in a statement.

China rejects WHO's call for new probe into virus origins

China on Friday rejected the World Health Organization's calls for a renewed probe into the origins of the virus, saying it supported "scientific" over "political" efforts to find out how the virus started.

Pressure is once more mounting on Beijing to consider a fresh probe into the origins of a pandemic which has killed more than 4 million people and paralysed economies worldwide since it first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

A WHO team of international experts went to Wuhan in January 2021 to produce a first phase report, which was written in conjunction with their Chinese counterparts.