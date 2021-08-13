A terrifying sight with an estimated wingspan of seven metres, Australia’s largest flying reptile has been identified by paleontologists. Dating back 100 million years, the ‘dragon’ called Thapunngaka shawi would fly above the ancient inland sea called Eromanga that used to cover a big portion of outback Queensland.

The skeletal remains of Thapunngaka shawi was found a decade ago, on Wanamara country near Richmond, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia.

“It’s the closest thing we have to a real-life dragon,” University of Queensland PhD candidate Tim Richards, from the Dinosaur Lab in UQ’s School of Biological Sciences said in a news release by UQ.

Richards led a research team that analysed a fossil of the creature’s jaw and they concluded that the specimen is the largest pterosaur found in Australia.

Richards observed that "The new pterosaur would have been a fearsome beast, with a spear-like mouth and a wingspan around seven metres."

“It was essentially just a skull with a long neck, bolted on a pair of long wings.

“This thing would have been quite savage.

“It would have cast a great shadow over some quivering little dinosaurs who wouldn’t have heard them coming until it was too late.” Richards went on to say.

According to Australia’s ABC News, Richards and his team “found the large bony crest on Thapunngaka shawi’s lower jaw to be the third-largest in the world.”

Richards told UQ News that the skull alone would have been just over one metre long, containing around 40 teeth, perfectly suited to grasping the large predatory fishes known to inhabit Queensland’s no-longer-existent Eromanga Sea.