Haaland, Mbappe, Lewandowski on Champions League awards shortlist
UEFA announces nominees for the 2020-21 club competition awards, featuring Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski for the best men's forward category.
Combo image of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland (L), Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe (C) and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (R) using photos from Reuters, AP and AFP respectively. / TRTWorld
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
August 13, 2021

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski have made UEFA's shortlist for the best men's forward in the Champions League last season, European soccer's governing body said.

Norway international Haaland led the scoring charts last season with 10 goals in Dortmund's run to the quarter-finals, two more than French World Cup-winner Mbappe.

Poland's Lewandowski, the winner of last season's award in the category, had five goals.

Chelsea dominates shortlists

Champions Chelsea, who won the trophy by beating Manchester City in the final, dominated the shortlists in other positions with a total of five players.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger joined City's Ruben Dias as contenders for the best defender award. Jorginho and N'Golo Kante were shortlisted for the best midfielder award along with City's Kevin De Bruyne.

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois, City's Ederson and Chelsea's Edouard Mendy were in line to win the prize for best goalkeeper.

Upcoming group stage draw

The winners will be announced on August 26 during the 2021-22 Champions League group stage draw which takes place in Istanbul.

The nominees were selected by a jury of 32 coaches from last season's Champions League participants and 55 journalists chosen by the European Sports Media group.

UEFA said it would announce awards for the best women's players in last season's competition on the same day.

First-time champions Barcelona had eight players shortlisted overall and the best women's forward is sure to be from their team as Caroline Graham Hansen, Jennifer Hermoso and Lieke Martens were nominated. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
