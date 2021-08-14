Daniil Medvedev had to work his way through a pair of tiebreakers to ensure victory over Hubert Hurkacz and into the semi-finals of the ATP Toronto Masters.

The Russian world number two won the match 2-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/5) on Friday but was caught on the back foot in the opening set, which he lost to his Polish opponent after committing nearly half of his 40 unforced errors on the night.

But the top seed gathered his resources to stage a fightback in two and a quarter hours on the way to revenge for a five-set loss he took at Wimbledon against the number 13.

'A super-tough match'

Medvedev ended the evening with his 22nd ace on match point.

"It was a super-tough match, he was on top of me for many moments," the winner said. "He was playing amazing and I'm happy to get through."

The 2019 finalist here said he picked up his game in the deciding set.

"I started playing a little bit better and tried to keep the pressure on him - he was certainly keeping it on me."

Tsitsipas reached semi-final

Stefanos Tsitsipas ended the 13-match win streak of Casper Ruud with a clinical 6-1, 6-4 win.

A day after turning 23, the Greek world number three celebrated the birthday of his mother Julia, using the big day as inspiration on court.