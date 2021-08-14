Two feature films dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on peoples' lives and economy have opened the Sarajevo Film Festival (SFF), the largest film showcase in a region spreading from Vienna to Istanbul.

Last year's festival was pushed online due to the pandemic. This year's edition that kicked off on Friday opens to audiences at a number of new screening sites in accordance with Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, with nearly a third of locations set in the open air.

"This year's festival will be a hybrid one – it will mean a great comeback of the audience into the cinema while a major part of the industry business will be conducted online," SFF founder and director Mirsad Purivatra said.

"Not So Friendly Neighbourhood Affair" by Oscar-winning Bosnian director Danis Tanovic, a low-budget film that was shot in May and hastily finished to be shown at the festival, is a light-hearted story of two businessmen from the same Sarajevo neighbourhood who become unlikely rivals in post-corona times.

Omnibus "Letters from the Ends of the World" collects video stories from across the world in which 13 authors, graduates of the Sarajevo film factory run by Hungarian film director Bela Tarr, tell their experiences of lockdown and isolation during the pandemic.

"After a year of isolation, it was a quite logical choice to open the festival with two films touching upon the isolation," Purivatra said.

Wim Wenders receives special award

Forty-eight films will compete in four selections – features, short films, documentaries and student films – for the Heart of Sarajevo award.

Eight out of 10 films competing for the best feature are debut films, with eight female directors.