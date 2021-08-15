Sunday, August 15:

UK reports 26,750 new cases, 61 more deaths

Britain has reported 26,750 further cases of Covid-19 and 61 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

Italy reports 19 deaths, 5,664 new cases

Italy has reported 19 coronavirus-related deaths against 34 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 5,664 from 7,188.

Italy has registered 128,432 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.44 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,162 on Sunday, up from 3, 101 a day earlier.

There were 29 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 37 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 384 from the previous 372.

Some 160,870 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 254,006, the health ministry said.

Turkey registers 18,847 new cases

Turkey has recorded 18,847 new infections and 154 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 14,426 more patients recovered, according to the official figures.

The country administered over 83.54 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The country continues its intensive vaccination campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as everyone 16 and over is eligible for vaccine shots.

According to the ministry, over 44 .02 million people have gotten their first doses, while more than 32.92 million are now fully vaccinated.

England ends self-isolation for Covid contacts

Fully vaccinated people in England will from Monday no longer be required to self-isolate if they have had close contact with a coronavirus case, as restrictions continue to be eased.

Instead of self-isolating, those double jabbed and the under 18s will be advised to get a free polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test if they are identified as being in close contact with a case.

The change was announced last month, as part of step four of the government's plan to open up after more than a year of rolling lockdowns.

Anyone who tests positive following the PCR test will still be legally required to self-isolate.

Britain is still battling another wave of the virus, with the emergence of the Delta variant.

Although cases are down around 50 percent from their peak, the number of people catching the disease has been rising slightly over the last two weeks, with around 100 people a day dying from the disease.

Britain has been one the countries worst hit by the virus, recording more than 130,000 fatalities, but has been able to ease restrictions thanks to a successful vaccine rollout, with 75 percent of adults receiving both doses.

Delta variant blamed for most cases in Palestine

The Palestinian Health Ministry has said that most coronavirus cases in the West Bank were caused by the highly infectious Delta variant.

"The Delta variant is widely spread with more than 70 percent of the diagnosed cases were due to the highly contagious strain,” ministry official in the West Bank, Wesam Sbeihat, told the official Palestine Voice Radio.

Sbeihat confirmed a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the Palestinian territories in recent weeks.

He, however, said the registered cases don’t reflect the real epidemiological situation in the Palestinian territories.

Last week, the Palestinian government threatened to take “measures” against those refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccines.

Palestinian health authorities have confirmed 349,108 virus cases in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, including 3,891 deaths.

Russia reports 21,624 cases

Russia has reported 21,624 new cases, including 1,954 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,600,836.

The government coronavirus task force said 816 people had died of virus-related causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 170,499.

On Saturday, Russia's daily deaths hit a new record of 819, a day after Moscow's health department reported the highest number of monthly deaths in the city since the start of the pandemic.

Russia's daily virus deaths were on the rise after infections peaked in July.

Poland sells 1M vaccines to Australia

Poland has sold one million Pfizer vaccine doses to Australia as part of a "responsible policy of solidarity", the Polish health minister said.

Health Minister Adam Niedzieslki said that Poland's vaccine purchases "allow us to meet the needs of our citizens and support others in need".

Polish ambassador to Australia Michal Kolodziejski said: "In these tough times for our Australian friends, Poland has decided to share with Australia one million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with immediate delivery".