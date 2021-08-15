Russian top seed Daniil Medvedev blunted the big serve of American John Isner 6-2, 6-2 to set up an ATP Masters 1000 final with Reilly Opelka.

Medvedev on Saturday dominated throughout in a 54-minute rout against Isner, who was held to a miserly four aces.

With the major part of his game misfiring, the 36-year-old Isner was an easy target for Medvedev, the losing 2019 finalist to Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

Medvedev will Sunday play for his fourth trophy of the season after helping Russia to the ATP Cup in Australia and claiming the honours at Marseille and Mallorca.

Medvedev against Opelka

He takes on another American two-metre-plus giant in Opelka, who broke new ground as he edged third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 to reach the final at the Aviva Centre in Toronto.

Medvedev cannot fault his current form: "I'm really happy with the win. I had very few unforced errors (seven). I'm pleased with my game in this moment.

"I feel I'm playing better and better leading to the US Open."

Isner's game was off the boil and Medvedev took full advantage.

"He was not serving like usual and I had to take my opportunities, try and break as much as I could," Medvedev said. "I stayed focused and managed to do that."

