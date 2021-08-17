Tuesday, August 17:

WHO concerned about Afghanistan as jabs slow

The World Health Organization (WHO) is worried about the spread of the virus in Afghanistan as the upheaval caused by the Taliban advance and seizure of power has slowed vaccinations, a spokesperson has said.

"As the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate rapidly, WHO is extremely concerned over the unfolding safety and humanitarian needs in the country, including risk of disease outbreaks and rise in Covid-19 transmission," Tarik Jasarevic told a UN briefing.

WHO mobile health teams have been on hold in the capital for the past 24 hours due to the insecurity and the unpredictable situation, he said.

Hong Kong lengthens quarantines for 16 countries

Hong Kong will tighten entry restrictions for travellers arriving from the United States and 15 other countries beginning Friday, extending the quarantine period to 21 days.

Previously, the 15 countries, which also include Malaysia, Thailand, France and the Netherlands, were classified as medium-risk, with travellers able to serve only 7 days of quarantine if they were fully vaccinated and tested positive for antibodies prior to leaving for the city.

A resurgence of cases in these countries due to the delta variant led them to be recategorised as high-risk and stricter measures imposed, as the government sought to “uphold the local barrier against the importation of Covid-19,” it said in a statement.

UK reports most deaths since March

Britain has reported 170 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, the highest level since March, alongside 26,852 further cases, according to official data.

Italy reports over 5,000 new cases

Italy has reported 54 deaths against 24 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections increased to 5,273 from 3,674 .

Italy has registered 128,510 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.45 million cases to date.

UK donates nearly 300,000 doses of vaccine to Egypt

Britain has donated 299,700 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine to Egypt, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

The shots were shipped via the global COVAX initiative, with the support of UNICEF and WHO, and arrived in Cairo on Monday, a statement added.

The shipment was part of a first tranche of the 100 million vaccines that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged at a G7 summit that the UK would share with other countries in need by June 2022.

Serbia starts booster third shots rollout

Serbia has began administering a third, or booster, dose of vaccines this week to people who previously were vaccinated at least 6 months ago, after cases of infections have surged in recent days.

A short queue formed outside the Belgrade Fair vaccination centre, as its director, Dr Zoran Bekic, urged the public to "show collective responsibility and get vaccinated as soon as possible."

Israel records highest daily virus cases in 6 months

Israel has confirmed 8,646 new infections, the highest daily tally in the last six months.

According to the Health Ministry, the total patients infected with the virus soared to 55,323, including 559 critical cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic last year, Israel recorded 951,226 virus cases, including 6,649 deaths.

US ships nearly 500,000 vaccine doses to Rwanda

The United States has sent nearly half a million doses of Pfizer Inc's vaccine to Rwanda, including the first doses from the Biden administration's 500 million global pledge earlier this summer, the White House said.

"Today, we are shipping over 488,000 doses of Pfizer to Rwanda, including the first 100,000 doses from ⁦@POTUS⁩’ 500 million shots pledged and purchased this summer. This is just the beginning," White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said in a post on Twitter.

The move is part of the Biden administration's support for COVAX, the global vaccine sharing program with the World Health Organization to help distribute vaccines to poorer countries.

UK regulator approves Moderna shot for 12 to 17-year-olds

The UK's health regulator has approved Moderna's vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 17 years, it said, weeks after Pfizer's shot was given the green light for deployment ahead of schools reopening.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has confirmed the vaccine, known as Spikevax, is safe and effective in this age group, it said.

While most children develop mild or no symptoms, they are still able to spread the virus and some remain at risk of becoming seriously ill.

Thailand seeks 12M Sinovac shots for mix-and-match strategy

Thailand will purchase an additional 12 million doses of Sinovac's vaccine to try to expedite its rollout, a senior official has said, despite concerns over its efficacy against the Delta variant.

Thailand's strategy had planned to use mainly locally produced AstraZeneca vaccines but with supply short of the government's target, Sinovac shots are being used in a mix-and-match approach to inoculate the population faster.

Spain gets tranche of $10.6B in EU recovery fund, Lithuania gets $338.5M

Spain on Tuesday received its first tranche of money amounting to $10.6 billion (9 billion euros) from the $937 billion (800 billion euro) EU Recovery Fund meant to help the bloc recover from the pandemic and make its economy greener and more digitalised.

Spain will get a total of 69.5 billion euros in grants from the Fund in the coming years, with the payouts tied to the implementation of investment projects and reform measures set out in its proposal to the European Commission.

Lithuania also received its first tranche of money of $338.5 million from its allocated total of 2.22 billion euros in grants.

India virus vaccinations near record

India has administered more than 8.8 million doses of vaccines in the past 24 hours, government data showed, close to its all-time record and speeding up a campaign to inoculate all eligible adults by December.

The surge in inoculations came alongside a sharp decline in daily new infections that fell to 25,166, the lowest since March 16, health ministry said.

India has undertaken one of the world's largest vaccination drives and has so far administered 554 million doses, giving at least one dose to about 46 percent of its estimated 944 million adults. Only about 13 percent of the population have had the required two doses.