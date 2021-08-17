Bob Dylan has been sued in a New York court by a woman who says the US rock and folk legend sexually abused her almost 60 years ago when she was 12.

The lawsuit filed on Friday alleges that Dylan abused the plaintiff, referred to in court documents as J.C., over a six-week period between April and May 1965.

It says Dylan "exploited his status as a musician to provide J.C. with alcohol and drugs and sexually abuse her multiple times."

The suit also accused Dylan, who turned 80 in May, of physically threatening the girl.

The alleged abuse took place at the apartment Dylan owned in New York's famous Chelsea Hotel, according to the lawsuit.

A publicist for Dylan, whose real name is Robert Zimmerman, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

In a statement to USA Today, his spokesperson said "the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended."

The accuser, who now lives in Greenwich, Connecticut says Dylan caused her "severe psychological damage and emotional trauma." She is seeking unspecified damages.