Scientists in China discovered two new dinosaur species in the northwest of the country. They are some of the first vertebrates uncovered in the region.

Palaeontologists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the National Museum of Brazil published their findings in Scientific Reports. They found fossilised remains of two dinosaurs – rib cages and spinal vertebrae.

The dinosaurs are called Silutitan sinensis and Hamititan xinjiangensis. ‘Silu’ comes from Mandarin, meaning ‘Silk Road’, the ancient trade route from China to the Roman Empire. The word ‘titan’, seen in both names, means ‘giant’ in Greek. ‘Hami’ and ‘Xinjiang’ refer to the location where the bones were found, while ‘sine’ is the Latin name for China.

According to CNN, several fossils have been found in northwest China in recent years, including Xinjiang and the Turpan-Hami Basin. “These fossils comprise a number of pterosaurs (flying reptiles), preserved eggs and embryos,” CNN notes, “as well as fossil fragments of spinal vertebrae and rib cages.” At first scientists believed these belonged to three mystery dinosaurs. They later decided that the remains belonged to two previously unknown dinosaurs.

The third specimen that they examined was later decided not to be a new species. The researchers believe it to be “an indeterminate somphospondylan,” they write in Scientific Reports, referring to a group of dinosaurs that lived from the late Jurassic to late Cretaceous periods.

Both the newly-identified dinosaurs have ‘giant’ in their names as the Silutitan sinensis is estimated to be over 20 metres tall, while the Hamititan xinjiangensis is around 17 metres. Compared to blue whales, which can be as big as 23 to 30 metres, theirs is an impressive size.