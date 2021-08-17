Wednesday, August 18:

WHO slams wealthy nations' rush towards vaccine boosters

The World Health Organisation has condemned the rush by wealthy countries to provide vaccine booster shots, while millions around the world have yet to receive a single dose.

Speaking before US authorities announced that all vaccinated Americans would soon be eligible to receive additional doses, WHO experts insisted there was not enough scientific evidence that boosters were needed.

Providing them while so many elsewhere in the world were still waiting to be immunised was immoral, they argued.

Number of vaccines administered in Turkey tops 86M

Turkey has administered more than 86.4 million doses of vaccines since launching a mass immunisation campaign in January, according to official figures.

Nearly 45.05 million people have received a first dose, and more than 34.15 million are now fully vaccinated, says the health ministry.

The ministry also reported 19,944 new infections and 168 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 15,537 more patients recovered.

Azerbaijan reports record daily cases in 2021

Azerbaijan has reported 4,129 new infections, the highest in 2021 so far.

As many as 968 patients won their battle against coronavirus, while 20 patients died, according to data by the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet.

The new numbers pushed the overall caseload to 377,304 infections, including 341,142 recoveries, and 5,208 related deaths.

French patients in ICUs above 2,000 for first time since mid-June

French health authorities have reported that the number of patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) has risen above 2,000 for the first time since June 14.

That figure has more than doubled in less than a month as the highly contagious Delta variant is putting a renewed strain on the French hospital system.

The country also reported 28,405 new cases of and 112 additional deaths in 24 hours.

Italy reports over 7,000 new cases

Italy has reported 69 deaths against 54 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections increased to 7,162 from 5,273.

Italy has registered 128,579 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.46 million cases to date.

Britain's cases up by 7.6 percent over past week

Britain has reported 33,904 new cases, meaning cases between August 12 and August 18 were up by 7.6 percent compared with the previous seven days.

A further 111 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test, taking the seven-day increase to nearly 8 percent.

A total of 47.41 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine by the end of August 17 and 40.99 million people had received a second dose.

Facebook says it is helping reduce vaccine 'hesitancy'

Facebook has said vaccine "hesitancy" is declining in the US and other countries, and credits its efforts to filter out misinformation and promote authoritative information for helping the trend.

In releasing its quarterly transparency report, Facebook said the latest data showed vaccine hesitancy is down by 50 percent among US users of the social network, with significant declines in other countries.

Facebook said it removed some 20 million pieces of content, issuing warnings for millions more, and blocked 3,000 accounts for violating its policies on misinformation, while at the same time connecting users with reliable sources of health information.

PAHO warns of regional mental health crisis due

The Pan American Health Organisation's Director has warned of a mounting mental health crisis throughout the Americas which is being driven by the pandemic.

"Today we are facing a mental health crisis that if left unaddressed will have severe consequence" stated Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, speaking during a weekly news conference.

Dr. Etienne relayed that "15 percent of young people are experiencing depression" at a time when 90 percent of the regions mental health services have suffered disruptions, which has made getting treatment more difficult.

Kenya extends curbs as virus cases leap

Kenya will extend a night curfew and other restrictions to counter an exponential rise in cases, the government has said.

The East African country has seen a spike in cases because of unbridled mass gatherings and more people flouting health guidelines, President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement.

More than a third of Kenya's 47 counties had recorded a positivity rate of over 20 percent in the past week, the statement said.

US ships 1.2M vaccine doses to Ivory Coast

The US is sending 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Ivory Coast, which is battling a continent-wide spike in cases, a US official has said.

Shipment is being managed through Covax, the distributor backed by the World Health Organization and the Gavi vaccine alliance.

Zambia records presence of Delta variant

Zambia has reported the presence of the Delta variant, with a health official warning of an imminent sudden spike in cases.

This came after public gatherings seen nationwide during last Thursday's general election.

Drop in vaccine efficacy against Delta seen in US nursing homes

The effectiveness of vaccines for people in American nursing homes and long-term care facilities, where residents are often elderly and frail, has dropped since the Delta variant became dominant in the US, government researchers said on Wednesday.

Norway to offer 16- and 17-year-olds vaccine, government says

Norway will offer all 16- and 17-year-olds their first vaccine dose after those over 18 are fully vaccinated, the government has said.

The vaccinations for this group could start within a few weeks, Camilla Stoltenberg, the head of the Norwegian Institute Public Health, told broadcaster NRK.

Almost 88 percent of those over 18 in Norway have now received a first dose of a vaccine and 53.5 percent of those are fully vaccinated, the institute said on its website.

US reports more than 1,000 deaths in single day

The United States has reported more than 1,000 virus deaths, equating to around 42 fatalities an hour, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant continues to ravage parts of the country with low vaccination rates.

Virus-related deaths have spiked in the United States over the past month and are averaging 769 per day, the highest since mid-April, according to the Reuters tally.

Australia outbreak grows, spreads to New Zealand

Australia’s most populous state has reported a record 633 new coronavirus infections as concerns grew about the delta variant's spread beyond Sydney.

The previous record in New South Wales, which includes Sydney, was 466 on Saturday. Three people died on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from the outbreak first detected in Sydney in mid-June to 60.

Israel tightens restrictions as cases leap

New restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus took effect in Israel, after the largely vaccinated country saw the highest daily infection rate since January.

The measures, announced on Sunday, require vaccination certificates or negative virus tests to enter a range of public spaces, including restaurants and bars, cultural and sports venues, hotels and gyms, the health ministry said.

The same applies to worshippers wishing to enter synagogues, mosques or churches with more than 50 people in attendance.