US President Joe Biden has said he cannot guarantee the final outcome of the emergency evacuation from Kabul's airport, calling it one of the most "difficult" airlift operations ever.

"This is one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history," Biden said in a televised address from the White House on Friday.

"I cannot promise what the final outcome will be."

The president said US forces have airlifted 13,000 people out of Afghanistan since August 14, and 18,000 since July, with thousands more evacuated on private charter flights "facilitated by the US government."

Biden facing criticism

Biden pledged to Americans still trapped in Afghanistan that "We will get you home."

Biden said US is in close contact with the Taliban to gain access to the Kabul airport for US-aligned Afghan citizens.

Biden's comments come as the US government struggles to ramp up a massive airlift clearing Americans and other foreigners and vulnerable Afghans through the Kabul airport, rescuing them from a Taliban takeover of the country.

Biden is facing criticism for a chaotic and often violent scene outside the airport and crowds struggle to reach safety inside.

"I don't think anyone of us can see these pictures and not feel that pain on a human level," Biden said, but "now I’m focused on getting this job done."

