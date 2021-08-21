The new James Bond movie "No Time To Die" set a world premiere date for late September, despite speculation in the entertainment industry that the film's release might be delayed for a fourth time because of the coronavirus epidemic.

A posting on the official @007 Bond Twitter account said the red carpet world premiere for the Universal Pictures (CMCSA.O) and MGM film would take place in London on September 28, ahead of the planned September 30 release date in UK movie theatres.

It is due to be released in the United States on October 8.

The date for "No Time to Die" has been moved three times from its original April 2020 slot since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 as movie theatres around the world closed their doors and restrictions were placed on audience capacity.

READ MORE: Sarajevo Film Festival kicks off welcoming audiences again

Among valuable Hollywood franchises