CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Turkey, Pakistan to co-produce series on revered Muslim general Saladin
Turkish producer Emre Konuk, owner of Akli Films, announces signing new deal with Pakistan's Ansari & Shah Films to jointly produce a TV series about the life of Salahuddin al-Ayyubi.
Turkey, Pakistan to co-produce series on revered Muslim general Saladin
The series, featuring actors from Turkey and Pakistan, will be shot in Turkey and is planned to have three seasons.
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
August 21, 2021

Turkey and Pakistan have announced plans to co-produce a television series on the life of Salahuddin al-Ayyubi, a revered Muslim general popularly known in the West as Saladin.

Having welcomed the project offer from Pakistan's Ansari & Shah Films, producer Emre Konuk, owner of Turkey's Akli Films, announced on Saturday that they have reached an agreement.

"A happy news on a blessed Friday night! Contract signed between Akli Films and Ansari & Shah Films about 'Sultan Selahaddin Ayyubi'," Konuk tweeted.

He wished that the international, joint project is beneficial "to our country and our art world."

READ MORE: Why are psychological dramas dominating Turkish TV?

Series will be shot in Pakistan

RECOMMENDED

The series, featuring actors from Turkey and Pakistan, will be shot in Turkey and is planned to have three seasons.

Konuk said he was happy to realise the project, despite being aware of the difficulty in portraying "this great person who left his mark in history and all over the world."

Saladin defeated the crusaders and recaptured Jerusalem in 1187.

READ MORE: Turkish TV series and the Balkans: Bridging the gap

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE