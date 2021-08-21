Turkey and Pakistan have announced plans to co-produce a television series on the life of Salahuddin al-Ayyubi, a revered Muslim general popularly known in the West as Saladin.

Having welcomed the project offer from Pakistan's Ansari & Shah Films, producer Emre Konuk, owner of Turkey's Akli Films, announced on Saturday that they have reached an agreement.

"A happy news on a blessed Friday night! Contract signed between Akli Films and Ansari & Shah Films about 'Sultan Selahaddin Ayyubi'," Konuk tweeted.

He wished that the international, joint project is beneficial "to our country and our art world."

Series will be shot in Pakistan