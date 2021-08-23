Archaeologists discovered a relief from the fifth century BC last week that shows a war between Greeks and Persians in northwest Turkey. Located 30 kilometres south of Bandirma, the site is two kilometres east of Ergili village on the southeastern end of the ‘Kus Cenneti’ (Bird Paradise) national park.

Archaeologist Kaan Iren from Mugla Sitki Kocman University is leading the excavation site. Dascylium (also known as Daskyleion), the ancient city that has been home to many civilisations going back three millennia, is situated in modern-day Bandirma district of Balikesir province. The dig is concentrated in Ergili village’s Hisartepe area, authorised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Iren calls the scene on the reliefs “propaganda under the pretext of war,” adding that “we can say these reliefs are a scene from the Persian-Greek wars.”

Talking about the wall relief, Iren says it depicts Greek soldiers fighting Persians on horseback: “The Greek soldiers are shown as being trampled under the feet of Persian horses’ hooves.”

The reliefs, relics from the Greco-Persian Wars, were “probably made for propaganda purposes during the wars,” Iren says. The Greco-Persian Wars were fought between 492-449 BC, “between the armies and navies of the Achaemenid Empire (the Persians) and those of the Delian League, a large political and military alliance of Greek city-states led by Athens,” according to Ancient Origins.

Iren and his 30-strong team have been working on the Dascylium (Daskyleion) site since June 22, 2021. Iren says they have excavated parts of a stone and mud-brick wall that dates back to the eighth century BC.

The crew has archaeologists, academics, students as well as conservators, restorators and architects. Iren says they are working on establishing a tourism infrastructure in Dascylium.

Iren says that from the 8th century BC wall of the Phyrigian era, they unearthed an area of four metres high and 40 metres long. “We think this wall, which was made of stone and mud-brick, with the mud-brick parts disappearing over time,” he comments, “was seven or eight metres high.”