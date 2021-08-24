Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Britain reports over 170 deaths, highest since mid March

Britain has recorded 174 deaths, the highest since March 12, and another 30,838 new cases, official data showed.

With 88 percent of the adult population receiving a first vaccine and 77 percent receiving both doses, Britain lifted nearly all its restrictions in mid-July, allowing people to socialise, travel and return to work in offices.

On Monday, there were 31,914 new infections reported and 40 deaths.

Turkey administers over 90M jabs so far

Turkey has administered more than 90 million doses of vaccines since launching a mass immunisation campaign in January, according to official figures.

Over 46.54 million people have received a first dose and more than 35.59 million are now fully vaccinated.

Turkey reported 19,191 new infections and 230 deaths.

WHO gives Afghanistan update amid turmoil

A top UN health official in the Eastern Mediterranean region has expressed his fear that the recent conflict in Afghanistan would lead to a "sharp increase" in cases in the nation.

Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, Word Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, warned that both Delta and Alpha variants of the virus had been reported in Afghanistan and with only around 5 percent of the population vaccinated the mass movement of people could lead to an increase in cases.

Afghanistan has recorded 152,000 or more cases of Covid-19 and more than 7,000 deaths since August 23, 2020, according to Dr Luo Dapeng, WHO Representative in Afghanistan.

Italy reports over 6,000 new cases

Italy has reported 60 deaths, compared with 44 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,076 from 4,168.

Italy has registered 128,855 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.49 million cases to date.

Nigeria approves Sinopharm vaccine, expects 7.7M doses

Nigeria has recently approved China's Sinopharm vaccine, the head of the country's primary healthcare agency said.

Nigeria has been allocated 7.7 million doses of the vaccine through the COVAX scheme aimed at providing vaccines to developing countries.

So far, some 2 million people, or 1 percent of the population, have received one dose of vaccine while fewer than 1 million have received two.

Pfizer, Moderna get EU nod for boosting mRNA vaccine output

Europe's medicines regulator has approved additional manufacturing sites for mRNA-based coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna to help boost production amid a resurgence in infections.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its human medicines committee had approved a site at Saint Remy sur Avre in France for making the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Comirnaty.

The Delpharm-operated site will help provide up to 51 million additional doses of Comirnaty in 2021, the EMA said.

US donation of vaccines arrives in West Bank and Gaza

A US donation of 500,000 vaccine doses has arrived in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza, as Palestinian officials work to boost uptake and counter a surge in new cases by requiring some workers to get the jab.

The Palestinians began administering vaccines in February, but despite having purchased or received what officials have called "an abundance of doses", uptake has stalled at just 35 percent of age-eligible Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, and around 11 percent in Gaza.

With the US donation of 500,000 Moderna doses, facilitated through the global COVAX vaccine-sharing programme, the Palestinians say they have now received 2.5 million doses. The West Bank will take 300 ,000 of the donation and Gaza 200,000.

Switzerland hit by 'very worrying' fourth wave

Switzerland has been hit by a fourth wave with a "very worrying" rise in infections, the head of the government's crisis team at the Federal Office for Public Health said.

The number of new infections has hovered between 2,500 and 3,000 per day recently, close to the level of the third wave earlier this year, Patrick Mathys said.

The number of new infections rose by 2,993 on Tuesday, taking the total number to 761,978 since the pandemic began. The government also reported six more deaths, taking the death toll to 10,461.

US shipping 3M doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan

The United States has said it will ship just over 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan via the COVAX global distribution program, bringing the total number of doses sent there to around 8.5 million, a White House official said.

An additional 700,000 doses will follow, the official said. It was not immediately clear when they would be shipped to Pakistan.

Iran's deaths hit record daily high of 709

Iran has reported a record daily 709 deaths as the worst-hit country in the Middle East faced a fifth surge in infections led by the highly contagious Delta variant.

The Health Ministry said the total number of cases had reached 4.75 million with 40,623 new infections over the past 24 hours. Total fatalities rose to 103,357, state TV reported.

New Zealand has highest jump in cases since April 2020

New Zealand recorded its highest increase in virus cases since April 2020, but authorities said the numbers were not rising exponentially and the majority of the cases were still in centred in Auckland where the recent outbreak started.

The South Pacific nation's virus-free run since February ended last week after an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus erupted in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, and quickly spread to the capital Wellington.

Authorities reported 41 newg cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 148, the Director General of Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield said at a news conference. That is the most new cases since April 2020, according to a graphic on the Ministry of Health website.