Charlie Watts, the drummer of the legendary British rock ‘n’ roll band the Rolling Stones, died at the age of 80.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," his publicist, Bernard Doherty, said in a statement.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of the Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

Watts was known as the quiet man of the riotous band, which helped define the Swinging Sixties and then the hippie era with timeless hits such as "Jumpin' Jack Flash" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction.”

His level head off the stage was mirrored by his metronomic time-keeping on stage, counterbalancing the energy and charisma of singer Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood.

Icons from the music industry paid tribute.

'Ultimate drummer'

Beatles guitarist and singer Paul McCartney said he was "so sad to hear about Charlie Watts.

"He was a lovely guy, I knew he was ill, but I didn't know he was this ill," he said in a video message posted online.

"Charlie was a rock and a fantastic drummer. Love you Charlie, beautiful man."

Fellow British star Elton John called it a "very sad day.”

"Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer," he wrote on Facebook.

"The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte (Watts' widow, daughter and granddaughter). And of course, the Rolling Stones."