Wednesday, August 25, 2021

India reports more than 37,500 cases

India has reported 37,593 new infections of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the federal government said in a statement.

The death toll rose by 648, taking total to 435,758 fatalities, it said,

However, analysts say the toll is much higher than the Indian government's figures on deaths.

New Zealand reports 62 new cases in community

New Zealand has 62 new cases in the community, the Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said, taking the total number of cases in the latest outbreak to 210.

So far 12 of these cases are in the capital Wellington while the rest are in the largest city Auckland, he said.

US to donate 1M Pfizer vaccines to Vietnam

The United States will donate 1 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses to Vietnam, Vice President Kamala Harris has told Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during a meeting in Hanoi.

Vietnam has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Asia, with just under 2 percent of its 98 million people fully-vaccinated.

Sydney hospitals battle virus as daily infections hit record

Sydney's infections have hit a daily record, putting parts of the health system under pressure, officials said, calling for vaccinations to be stepped up to stem the tide of hospital admissions.

Despite two months of lockdowns in Sydney, New South Wales state reported 919 new cases amid a growing Delta variant outbreak, taking Australia's daily case numbers to a new pandemic high just below 1,000.

A total of 113 people in the state are in intensive care, with 98 of those unvaccinated.

Japan to further expand emergency areas as cases surge

Japan is set to expand its virus state of emergency for a second week in a row, adding several more prefectures as a surge in infections fueled by the delta variant strains the country's health care system.

The government last week extended the state of emergency until September 12 and expanded the areas covered to 13 prefectures from six including Tokyo. Sixteen other prefectures are currently under quasi-emergency status.

The government at a meeting of experts Wednesday proposed upgrading eight prefectures from quasi-emergency status to a full state of emergency.

South Korea nearly matches its high for new cases

South Korea has reported 2,155 new virus cases, nearly matching a record daily increase set earlier this month amid an alarming spread of infections.

With Wednesday's report, the country has tallied more than 1,000 new cases for 50 consecutive days, including a record 2,221 on August 11.

Effectiveness of mRNA vaccines against Delta drops to 66 percent

The effectiveness against infection of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines dropped from 91 percent before the Delta variant became dominant to 66 percent afterwards, according to a large study of US health workers published.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been examining the real-world performance of the two vaccines since they were first authorised among healthcare personnel, first responders and other frontline workers.

Thousands of workers across six states were tested weekly and upon onset of Covid-19 symptoms, allowing researchers to estimate efficacy against symptomatic and asymptomatic infection.

By looking at the rate of infections among vaccinated and unvaccinated people and the amount of time they were tracked, vaccine effectiveness was estimated at 91 percent in the initial study period of December 14, 2020 to April 10, 2021.

But during weeks in the run-up to August 14, when the ultra-contagious Delta variant became dominant, effectiveness fell to 66 percent.

US administers 363.9M doses of Covid-19 vaccines

The United States has administered 363,915,792 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 428,529,385 doses, the CDC said.