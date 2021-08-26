Thursday, August 26, 2021

EU investigating Moderna vaccine contamination incident

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said it was investigating a contamination incident in the manufacturing of Moderna vaccines to assess whether there was an impact on EU supply.

Earlier on Thursday Japan suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna vaccine, with the company saying contamination could be due to a manufacturing issue on one of the production lines at its contract manufacturing site in Spain.

Zimbabwe opens vaccines to those aged 14 and older

Zimbabwe has opened vaccinations to those aged 14 and older and is only permitting fully vaccinated people to eat in restaurants, to encourage more people to get shots, as a devastating wave of the disease recedes.

"On the advice of scientists,” Zimbabwe will start administering vaccines to children aged between 14 and 17, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced. The country is already offering shots to those 18 and older. This makes Zimbabwe one of the first countries in Africa to extend vaccinations to children.

The southern African country is beginning to see a reduction in numbers of infections and deaths following a deadly resurgence, driven mainly by the delta variant.

French health minister says wave recedes, but calls for caution

The fourth wave of infections has been receding in France but is not over yet, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

Veran also told a news conference that the fourth wave had stabilised in August, but urged caution ahead of the back-to-school period.

France reported 19,683 new cases and 110 additional deaths.

Turkey gives over 91.7M jabs so far

Turkey has administered more than 91.7 million doses of vaccines since launching a mass immunisation campaign in January, according to official figures.

Over 47.2 million people have received their first vaccine dose, while more than 36.1 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry also reported 19,616 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total to over 6.03 million. As many as 257 more people have died of the disease, bringing the death toll to 52,869.

Italy reports over 7,200 new cases

Italy has reported 43 deaths, compared with 59 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,221 from 7,548.

Italy has registered 128,957 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.51 million cases to date.

UK reports over 38,200 new cases

Britain has reported 38,281 new cases, government data showed, while a further 140 people were recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive test.

The data compared with 35,847 cases reported on Wednesday and 149 deaths.

US ships more than 2M more vaccines to Africa

The United States has shipped more than two million doses of vaccines to Algeria, Ghana and Yemen, the White House said, boosting efforts to combat a third wave of the pandemic across Africa.

The shipments, which a White House official told AFP would land before the end of this week, will be the first donated by the United States to all three countries. They come on the heels of recent deliveries to other countries on the continent, including Nigeria and hard-hit South Africa last month.

Russia reports record 820 Covid-19 deaths

Russia has reported a record 820 coronavirus-related deaths amid a surge of cases blamed on the Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations.

The government's coronavirus task force also reported 19,630 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Spain's Rovi says possible Moderna vaccine contamination under investigation

Spanish pharma company Rovi said the potential contamination of some doses of the virus vaccine which it manufactures for Moderna was under investigation and appeared limited to some batches for Japan.

A spokesperson for the Madrid-listed company, which handles the final fill-and-finish stage for customers outside of the United States, said production had not been halted at its plants.

Malaysian sells vaccine mock-ups made of paper to honour dead

As the world scrambles to inoculate people against the virus, one store owner in Malaysia is finding his paper vaccines have become popular prayer offering items during a religious festival to honour the deceased.

The Hungry Ghost festival, celebrated by Buddhists and Taoists across Southeast Asia, centres on a belief that the spirits of the dead return to Earth during the seventh month of the Chinese Lunar calendar.

During this time, people leave out food items for the dead and burn incense and intricate offerings made of paper resembling things the deceased may have wanted.

This year, a box set of a syringe and two vaccine vials made of paper are among the fastest-selling items for the festival at Raymond Shieh Siow Leong's religious goods store in the southern Malaysian city of Johor Bahru.

"The Covid-19 situation in our country is quite serious and many people passed away before receiving the vaccine. I hope this product can help the deceased to fulfil their dying wish," Shieh said.

India reports 46,164 new cases in last 24 hours

India has reported 46,164 new infections in the last 24 hours, the government said in a statement.

Deaths soared by 607, according to the data released by the Health Ministry, taking death toll to 4,36,000.

Statisticians and health experts, however, estimate India'sCovid-19 death toll far exceeds the government's count.

Japan says Moderna contamination to have limited impact on vaccination plan

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said that he received a report that the country's inoculation plan would be little affected by a recent contamination incident involving Moderna vaccines.

But Suga said he instructed the Health Ministry to deal with the issue considering safety as a priority.

US VP Harris welcomes vaccine shipment to Vietnam

US Vice President Kamala Harris has welcomed a shipment vaccine while visiting Hanoi, Vietnam.

Harris said this donation of one million doses follows five million already donated, and that "it is a donation, no strings attached."

Harris also said about the coronavirus vaccine shipment, "this is on top of the 500 million doses of vaccines that President Biden has pledged that we will send around the world."

She said the vaccine shipments are the morally right thing to do, and that they speak to the importance of the relationships and partnerships that the US has around the world.

New infections hit record in epicentre Sydney