CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Tom Cruise shows off latest daredevil 'Mission: Impossible' stunt
Tom Cruise, who is known for doing his own stunts, declares, "This is far and away the most dangerous thing I’ve attempted; we’ve been working on this for years."
Tom Cruise shows off latest daredevil 'Mission: Impossible' stunt
Actors Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are seen on the set of "Mission Impossible 7" while filming in Rome, Italy October 13, 2020. / Reuters Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
August 27, 2021

Tom Cruise has presented what he called his most dangerous stunt ever in a clip from his upcoming "Mission: Impossible 7" movie.

Cruise, known for doing his own stunts, takes a motor-bike ride down a ramp and off a giant cliff in Norway and lets go in mid-air before his parachute is released.

READ MORE: James Bond movie 'No Time To Die' to premiere in September

The clip, and a featurette of Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie talking about the feat, were shown at the CinemaCon gathering of movie theater operators and Hollywood studio executives in Las Vegas, entertainment media reported.

"This is far and away the most dangerous thing I’ve attempted; we’ve been working on this for years," Cruise said in the video, according to Deadline Hollywood. “I've wanted to do it since I was a little kid."

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Turkey, Pakistan to co-produce series on revered Muslim general Saladin

500 sky-diving sessions and 13,000 motor-bike jumps

"Mission: Impossible 7," in which Cruise returns as suave spy Ethan Hunt, is due for release in May 2022 after a coronavirus-disrupted shoot in Italy, Norway and the UK of more than a year.

Cruise, 59, said he trained for more than a year to perfect the stunt, including making 500 sky-diving sessions and 13,000 motor-bike jumps, the Hollywood Reporter said. The stunt was filmed six times.

In past movies, Cruise has hung off the side of a plane as it takes off, piloted a helicopter through narrow mountain ravines, scaled the 828 meters Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai, and performed a skydive from almost five miles high.

READ MORE: Spike Lee re-edits 9/11 documentary episode featuring conspiracy theorists

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal