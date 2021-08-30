Monday, August 30, 2021

South Africa detects new variant, still studying its mutations

South African scientists have detected a new coronavirus variant with multiple mutations but are yet to establish whether it is more contagious or able to overcome the immunity provided by vaccines or prior infection.

The new variant, known as C.1.2, was first detected in May and has now spread to most South African provinces and to seven other countries in Africa, Europe, Asia and Oceania, according to research which is yet to be peer-reviewed.

It contains many mutations associated in other variants with increased transmissibility and reduced sensitivity to neutralising antibodies, but they occur in a different mix and scientists are not yet sure how they affect the behaviour of the virus. Laboratory tests are underway to establish how well the variant is neutralised by antibodies.

Turkey reports 19,557 new cases

Turkey's health ministry has reported 19,557 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 245 more people have died of the disease in the past 24 hours.

Over 47.92 million people have gotten their first vaccine dose, while more than 36.76 million are fully vaccinated, the health ministry said.

EU removes US from safe list for non-essential travel

The European Union has removed five territories including the United States from its list of countries exempted from restrictions on non-essential travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia and the United States of America were removed from the list," a statement from the European Council said.

France requires virus pass for 2 million workers

Nearly two million French workers in restaurants and other service jobs must now show their coronavirus health pass to go to work, as part of government virus-fighting efforts.

The general public is already required to show the pass to enter restaurants, tourist sites and many other public venues.

Effective immediately, all staff members must also show the pass, which requires proof of vaccination, a fresh negative virus test or recovery from the virus.

Puerto Rico to limit alcohol sales, gatherings amid pandemic

Puerto Rico’s governor has announced new restrictions to fight a rise in cases, including closing certain private businesses and banning alcohol sales after midnight.

Social activities, such as concerts, weddings, birthdays and anniversaries, also will be banned during those hours and people will be required to wear masks outside if there is a crowd of 50 or more. In addition, elective surgeries that require the use of intensive care units will be prohibited.

The measures will be in effect September 2-23 and affect businesses including restaurants and theatres.

Italy reports over 4,200 new cases

Italy has reported 53 deaths, up from 37 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 4,257 from 5,959, the health ministry said.

A total of 129,146 deaths have been registered in Italy since its outbreak emerged in February last year. That is the second-highest tally in Europe behind Britain and the eighth-highest globally. Italy has reported 4.53 million cases to date.

Britain reports lowest number of cases in nearly 3 weeks

Britain has reported 26,476 new cases, the lowest number since August 10, government data showed.

The figure meant cases reported between August 24 and August 30 were up by 1.8 percent compared with the previous seven days.

A further 48 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test, the lowest since August 23, taking the seven-day increase to 14.8 percent.

Albania imposes new pandemic restrictions

Albania’s health authorities have reinstalled new tough restrictive measures and warned of a possible obligatory vaccine shot for some categories in their effort to prevent a further spread of the new Delta virus variant.

Health Minister Ogerta Manastirliu said that “soon we shall start the application to passing over to a new stage of the vaccination campaign, making obligatory the vaccines for some categories on behalf of the right of the other people not to get infected”.

Indonesia's president says restrictions to be eased

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has said the government would adjust restrictions over the week August 31 to September 6, including for shopping malls and factories, in response to a lower infection rate in more areas, officials said.

More parts of densely populated Java island have been lowered from the most severe Level 4 category, said Jokowi, as the president is known, noting that hospital beds occupancy rates in those areas have dropped over the last week.

Curbs on businesses, such as restaurants and non-essential industries, will be eased, while the government ramps up the use of a smartphone application for tracing, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan told a separate media briefing.

Czechs to offer booster vaccine shot to all after eight months

The Czech government will offer a booster vaccine shot from September 20 to any previously vaccinated person, Health Minister Adam Vojtech has said.

The Czech Republic, a country of 10.7 million, has been one of the countries worst hit by the pandemic as measured by deaths per population, with over 30,400 victims.

Nearly 1.68 million Czechs have contracted the virus, and many more are estimated to have caught it without being tested.

WHO sounds alarm over rising deaths in Europe

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that another 236,000 people could die in Europe by December 1, sounding the alarm over rising infections and stagnating vaccine rates on the continent.

The warning comes as the world passed the grim milestone of 4.5 million deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to an AFP tally.

Infections rates are ticking up globally again, as the highly transmissible Delta variant takes hold – especially among the unvaccinated – preying on populations where anti-virus measures have been relaxed.

France sending 10M vaccine doses to Africa

France will be providing 10 million doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines for Africa over the next three months, President Emmanuel Macron's office has announced.