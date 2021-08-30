They are supposed to be about making parasports fair, but the category system central to disabled sports and the Paralympics, which classifies athletes according to their impairment, is increasingly under fire.

French swimmer Theo Curin, whose lower legs and hands were amputated after a bout of meningitis as a child, is sitting out the Tokyo Games over his unhappiness with the system and how athletes are assessed.

"Overnight, two people who swim with both their hands appeared in my S5 category. You don't have to be very smart to understand that having two hands in swimming helps a lot," the 21-year-old said.

"There are a lot of flagrant inequalities that annoy me and are really ridiculous," he said.

Ten types of impairment are accepted at the Paralympics, broadly covering physical, visual, and intellectual disabilities.

But within each impairment category there are a vast range of abilities, so athletes are further divided by class in a system designed to ensure people compete against others with approximately the same capabilities.

In swimming, for example, each class has a prefix - S for freestyle, butterfly and backstroke, SB for breaststroke, and SM for individual medley - followed by a number.

Physical impairments cover numbers 1-10, with the number lower the more severe the impairment. Vision impairments go from 11-13, while 14 indicates intellectual impairment.

The system is complicated and time-consuming, and some athletes feel it is failing.

Curin was supposed to be in the pool at Tokyo's Aquatic Centre this year, as one of France's top para-athletes, with nearly 150,000 Instagram followers.

He made his Paralympic debut in Rio, aged 16, and just missed out on a spot on the podium.

But instead of chasing a medal in Japan, he's making a film and preparing to swim across South America's Lake Titicaca.

"I decided to put aside Paralympic swimming so long as these problems with classification continue," he told AFP.

"They've left me a bit disgusted with the Paralympic movement," the three-time World Championship medalist said.

'Incentive to cheat'

Curin is not the only one who feels the system is flawed, with particularly fierce debate surrounding classification in the pool.