Table tennis player Abdullah Ozturk gets Turkey first gold at Paralympics
Ozturk wins his third Paralympic medal and swimmer Sevilay Ozturk bags bronze for Team Turkey at Tokyo 2020.
Paralympic gold medallist Abdullah Ozturk of Team Turkey poses on the podium of Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on August 30, 2021. / Reuters
By Hakan Tok
August 30, 2021

Turkey’s Abdullah Ozturk has cinched gold in table tennis at the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Ozturk, 31, beat South Korea's Kim Young-gun 3-1 in the Class 4 gold medal match in Tokyo to secure Turkey’s first gold medal of the Paralympics on Monday.

This is the Turkish athlete’s third Paralympic medal, having previously won gold in the same category at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio and another bronze.

Sevilay Ozturk took bronze in the women's backstroke final at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Monday, winning Turkey's first medal in Paralympic swimming.

Sevilay, 17, completed the 50-metre backstroke S5 final in third spot in 43.48 seconds to win bronze.

China's Dong Lu won gold with a time of 37.18 seconds, which is a new World and Paralympic record.

Teresa Perales from Spain won silver, completing the contest in the second position with 43.02.

Another Turkish swimmer, Sumeyye Boyaci, was among the finalists but the 18-year-old ranked fourth with a time of 43.94 and failed to make the podium in the final.

