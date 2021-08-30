Following weeks of delay and several stadium-filled public listening sessions, Kanye West's "Donda" has arrived, topping music charts in many countries.

The two-hour, 27 track-long album released on Sunday morning features a laundry list of special appearances, including from Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Travis Scott and Lil Baby.

More controversially, Marilyn Manson – who is accused of rape and sexually and psychologically abusing several women – and DaBaby – who recently sparked anger for homophobic remarks during a performance - are credited on West's 10th studio album.

Chris Brown, who pleaded guilty to abusing mega star Rihanna 2009, is also listed as a composer and lyricist on the track "New Again."

Courting controversy

The album – which touches on religious themes of redemption along with turmoil in West's personal life – changed dramatically over the past month during West's listening sessions held in Atlanta, Las Vegas and Chicago.

It's possible West will continue tinkering even after he released it to streaming on Sunday.