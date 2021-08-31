Tuesday, August 31, 2021

EU says 70 percent of adults in Europe fully vaccinated

The European Commission has said that 70 percent of the European Union's adult population had been fully vaccinated, hitting a target it had set at the beginning of the year.

The announcement marks an important milestone in the EU vaccination strategy after a slow start, but it also masks big differences among EU countries, with some nations being well above the 70 percent goal while others in the poorer eastern region of the bloc are far behind.

Egypt ramps up local vaccine production with eye on exports

Egypt has been ramping up production of the Sinovac vaccine as it aims to become a hub for vaccine exports to Africa and protect its own population of more than 100 million from a fourth wave of infections.

The government is preparing new facilities that it says could produce several million vaccine doses daily, and is also in talks with an unspecified European vaccine producer.

Britain records 32,181 new cases

Britain has recorded 32,181 new cases of Covid-19, up from 26,476 the previous day following a long holiday weekend, official government figures showed.

Britain reported 50 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, compared to the 48 recorded on Monday.

Nigeria prioritising four vaccines, not including Sinopharm

Nigeria is prioritising the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the official heading Nigeria's vaccination campaign has said when asked whether the Sinopharm shot would be used in the country.

Dr Faisal Shuaib, head of Nigeria's primary healthcare agency, said the Sinopharm vaccine had been approved by the national medicines regulator "for emergency use", but rolling it out was not a priority.

US adds Canada to its 'reconsider travel' advisory list

The US State Department has raised its travel advisory alert for Canada to a "level 3 – reconsider travel" status amid the ongoing pandemic, it said in a statement.

The department, along with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned against travel to Switzerland, among other countries because of rising cases.

France aims to give third jab to 18M by early 2022

France aims to have administered a third shot of a vaccine to some 18 million people by early 2022, a Health Ministry official said.

Last week, France's top health advisory body recommended a booster shot for those aged 65 and over and for those with existing medical conditions that put them at risk.

"Those eligible for a booster shot have been able to make appointments since Monday this week. We see this as a genuine health requirement to extend protection, as some studies demonstrate," the official said.

Spain sends 6M vaccine doses to Latin America

The Spanish government has already sent six million doses of vaccines to Latin America out of the 7.5 million doses it had promised, its spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez said.

Venice opens film festival with caution

Venice has been combining big star glamour with rapid tests, disinfectant gel and face masks as it gears up for its second film festival in the shadow of the pandemic.

The oldest film festival in the world is taking plenty of precautions as it prepares the Lido for the arrival of stars, journalists, and fans.

Singapore reports most cases in nearly 6 weeks

Singapore has reported 156 new local cases, its highest number in almost six weeks.

Singapore had fully vaccinated 80 percent of its population as of Sunday, one of the highest rates in the world, reaching a threshold for the city-state to further ease its restrictions.

Tuesday's local cases were the highest since July 22.

Thailand's elderly lag behind in vaccination drive, data show

Government data analysed for the first time by Reuters has shown Thailand fully vaccinated 6.7 percent of an estimated 10.9 million people 60 and older, compared with 15 percent of adults aged 18 to 59 and 10.2 percent of the total population – including children, who are not being vaccinated.