Even before the last US flight left Kabul at midnight, many of the bright and garish sights and sounds of city life in Afghanistan have been changing as those left behind have tried to fit in with the austere tone of their new Taliban rulers.

The Taliban have so far been at pains to show a more conciliatory face to the world, with none of the harsh public punishments and outright bans on public entertainments that characterised their previous time in power before 2001.

Cultural activities are allowed, they say, so long as they do not go against Sharia law and Afghanistan's Islamic culture.

Taliban authorities in Kandahar, the birthplace of the movement issued a formal order against radio stations playing music and female announcers last week but for many, no formal order was necessary.

Already, colourful signs outside beauty parlours have been painted over, jeans have been replaced by traditional dress and radio stations have replaced their normal menu of Hindi and Persian pop and call-in shows with sombre patriotic music.

"It's not that the Taliban ordered us to change anything, we have altered the programming for now as we don't want Taliban to force us to close down," said Khalid Sediqqi, a producer at a private radio station in the central city of Ghazni.

"Also no one in this country is in the mood for entertainment, we are all in a state of shock," he said. "I am not even sure if anyone is tuning to radio anymore."

During the 20 years of Western-backed government, a lively popular culture grew up in Kabul and other cities with a mashup of body building, energy drinks, extravagant sculpted hairstyles and jangly pop songs. Turkish soap operas, call-in programmes and television talent shows like 'Afghan Star' became major hits.

'Toxic'

For senior Taliban, many raised in religious madrassas and with the experience of years of fighting and hardship, the change is overdue.