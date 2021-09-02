Thursday, September 2, 2021

Africa missing 'crucial' goal

Most African countries are set to miss the "crucial" goal of vaccinating the most vulnerable ten percent of their populations against Covid-19 by the end of the month, the World Health Organization warned.

Forty-two of Africa’s 54 nations, nearly 80 percent, are set to miss the target unless the current pace of vaccine deliveries and vaccinations increases, the WHO's Africa office warned.

"Vaccine hoarding has held Africa back and we urgently need more vaccines," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

"As more doses arrive, African countries must zero in and drive forward precise plans to rapidly vaccinate the millions of people that still face a grave threat from Covid-19," she added.

Italy reports 62 deaths, 6,761 new cases

Italy reported 62 coronavirus-related deaths, down from 69 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,761 from 6,503, the health ministry said.

A total of 129,352 deaths linked to Covid-19 have been registered in Italy since its outbreak emerged in February last year.

Belgian royals in quarantine after positive Covid-19 case

Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde cancelled their attendance at all public events after a family member tested positive for Covid-19.

The palace said in a statement that the king and queen had decided to limit their contacts in the coming days.

A spokesperson declined to identify which family member had produced the positive test.

UK records 38,154 new Covid cases, 178 deaths

Britain reported 38,154 new Covid-19 cases and 178 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

Swiss captain Xhaka out of Italy clash after positive Covid test

Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka will miss Sunday's World Cup qualifier against European champions Italy after testing positive for Covid-19, the Swiss football association said.

The Arsenal midfielder is also unavailable for next week's qualifier away to Northern Ireland and has been replaced in the squad by Fabian Frei of Basel.

Abu Dhabi eases tourist quarantines as UAE hits zero deaths

Abu Dhabi lifted its quarantine requirement for vaccinated tourists as the UAE recorded zero Covid deaths for the first time since November.

"(From Sunday) all vaccinated tourists coming to Abu Dhabi emirate do not need to quarantine," the Abu Dhabi Media Office said, adding that tests must be carried out within 48 hours of departure.

J&J vaccines made in Africa will stay in Africa

The African Union's envoy has said vaccine doses produced by a plant in South Africa will no longer be exported to Europe after the intervention of South Africa’s government.

Strive Masiyiwa told reporters that South African drug manufacturer Aspen, which has a contract with Johnson & Johnson to assemble the ingredients of its vaccine, will no longer ship vaccine doses out of the continent and that millions of doses warehoused in Europe will be returned to the continent.

"That arrangement has been suspended," he said, adding that J &J doses produced in South Africa "will stay in Africa and will be distributed in Africa."

He said the issue had been "corrected in a positive way," with Aspen’s arrangement with Johnson & Johnson changing from a contract deal to "a licensed arrangement” similar to the production in India of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Masiyiwa said the Aspen product will be “African branded."

Johnson & Johnson was criticised heavily for shipping doses to countries in Europe, which have already immunised large numbers of their people and have even donated vaccines to more needy countries .

Africa has fully vaccinated under 3% of its 1.3 billion people. Vaccine production within the continent is seen as key to meeting the stated target of vaccinating 60% of the people.

The continent has reported more than 7.8 million cases, including 197,150 deaths.

Norway to offer vaccines to children aged 12 years and older

Norway will begin to offer vaccines to children aged 12 to 15, Prime Minister Erna Solberg has said.

The country is currently seeing a rapid rise in infections, particularly among the young.

Some 72% of all Norwegians have now received a first dose of vaccine and 57% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Institute of Public Health.

Bulgaria imposes new restrictions to curb surge in cases