Around a third of all the world's tree species are on the brink of extinction, according to a global index, warning that climate change could tip some forests into ecosystem collapse.

The State of the World’s Trees report was published on Wednesday by Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI).

The study looked at the risks to more than 58,000 tree species worldwide and found that 30 percent are threatened with extinction, with a further seven percent listed as "possibly threatened".

There was no data for an evaluation for 21 percent of species. Only 40 percent were listed as "not threatened".

Well-known trees such as magnolias were among the most threatened, while oaks, maples and ebonies were also deemed at risk.

Some 142 tree species were found to be already extinct, and more than 440 are in serious danger with having fewer than 50 individual trees in the wild.

"Tree species that have evolved over millions of years, adapting to changing climates, can no longer survive the onslaught of human threats," said the conservationist Jean-Christophe Vie.

"How short-sighted are we to allow the loss of tree species on which global society is ecologically and economically dependent. If we could only learn to respect trees, undoubtedly many environmental challenges would greatly benefit", Vie said.

Land clearance for farming, both crops and livestock, and logging are by far the biggest threats to trees, the report said, adding that climate change was also "having a clearly measurable impact".