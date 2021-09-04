Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, his Alfa Romeo team and the race organisers announced.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, meanwhile, escaped with no penalty after being called to appear before the stewards ahead of Saturday's final practice session to answer questions over his actions during the first red flag period of Friday’s second practice.

The 2007 world champion Raikkonen, 41, who is retiring from Formula One at the end of the season, will be replaced in Zandvoort by Alfa Romeo's reserve driver Robert Kubica.

"Kimi is displaying no symptoms and is in good spirits. He has immediately entered isolation in his hotel. The team wishes Kimi a speedy recovery," the Alfa Romeo team tweeted.

"The team ran a thorough close contacts check and do not expect any further impact to our operations for the rest of the weekend."

READ MORE:Raikkonen wins US Grand Prix as Hamilton F1 title bid denied

'Won't have a wider impact'

Championship organisers and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said that Raikkonen's positive test "will not have a wider impact on the Dutch GP".

Polish driver Kubica, 36, won the Canadian Grand Prix in 2008 but his career was severely hampered following a crash during the Andorra Rally in 2011 in which his right forearm was partially severed.