Italy broke the record for the longest unbeaten run in international matches after they were held to a goalless draw by Switzerland in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday, with Jorginho missing a penalty again.

Italy has not lost for 36 consecutive matches, breaking the 35-match unbeaten run record that had previously been shared by Spain and Brazil. Brazil's record of 35 was set between 1993 and 1996, while Spain equalled that mark in 2009.

The result could have been more positive had Jorginho converted from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute after Domenico Berardi had been fouled, but the Chelsea midfielder was thwarted by home goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Italy had further chances to snatch victory but had to settle for a draw, meaning they remain top of Group C on 11 points from five games, four ahead of the second-placed Swiss, who have two matches in hand.

READ MORE: FIFA opens inquiry into racist abuse of England players in Hungary

"Today we played a great match, better even than the 3-0 win against Switzerland in June (in Euro 2020 group stage), but we just could not score," defender Giorgio Chiellini told Rai Sport.

"I liked our play a lot today. There were many positives."

Roberto Mancini's side came into the match having disappointingly drawn 1-1 with Bulgaria on Thursday in their first match since becoming European champions in July.

But the visitors were much the better side in the first half in Basel and should have taken the lead through good chances for Berardi and Lorenzo Insigne, both of whom were denied by Sommer.