“Plastic is cheap, versatile and reliable,” says Eirik Lindebjerg, Global Plastics Policy Manager at WWF.

Plastics have become integral to our life since their invention at the beginning of the 20th century. From plastic bags to countertops to packaging material to diapers, the seemingly cheap-to-produce and disposable substance has infiltrated our lives to a great extent.

According to Lindebjerg, “since 2000, the world has produced as much plastic as all the preceding years combined. Almost half of all plastic produced is created into throwaway products, used for less than three years.”

What’s more alarming, “humanity now produces more than 200 million tonnes of plastic waste annually.” The material is hard to dispose of, and the world produces more and more of it each year. Because most plastic is single-use, that means we produce more and more plastic waste each year, too.

Lindebjerg tells TRT World that “41 percent of plastic waste is mismanaged: openly burned, dumped directly or leaked into the environment. More than 11 million tonnes of plastic enter the ocean every year.”

A significant amount of plastic waste inevitably becomes plastic pollution, as Lindebjerg puts it: “The world’s inability to manage plastic waste results in one-third of plastic, 100 million metric tons of plastic waste, becoming land or marine pollution.”

Lindebjerg warns that if business continues as usual, it is estimated that “by 2040 there will be a tripling of pollution entering the ocean to 29 million tonnes, increasing the total stock of plastic in the oceans to 600 million tonnes. This is equivalent to around double the weight of the entire global adult population in 2005.”

In a new report for WWF written by Dalberg Advisors in association with a team comprising Wijnand DeWit, Erin Towers Burns, Jean-Charles Guinchard and Nour Ahmed, the authors note that “the production, consumption and disposal of this material impose significant negative impacts on society, the environment, and the economy. These costs are not accounted for in the current price of virgin plastic.”

During production, chemical pollutants and greenhouse gases (GHG) are released into the environment, which can cause “adverse health effects in humans and contribute to climate change.”

If we were to take into account the costs beyond the treatment of virgin plastic into plastic goods, we would find that ”the cost of plastic to the environment and society is at least 10 times higher than its market price paid by primary plastic producers, generating significant external costs for countries.”

The authors of the WWF report believe that plastic has been poorly managed due to the failure of governments “to better understand the real costs” of the material, and has led to “growing ecological, social, and economic costs for countries.”

Lindebjerg says “For every dollar that producers pay for plastic, governments and society will spend at least 10 times as much to remedy its countless negative impacts.” These costs include costs of GHG emissions from production processes and from waste management processes; costs to governments and indirectly to companies or citizens based on the taxes used to fund formal or informal waste management; costs of plastic pollution to marine ecosystems including effects on food sources, carbon removal, tourism and other; clean-up activity costs.