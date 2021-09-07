Tuesday, September 7, 2021

UK registers highest deaths since March

UK has reported 209 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, the highest daily total since March 9, government statistics showed.

Cases have been rising steadily since the start of August although death totals are impacted by irregular reporting patterns from hospitals over the weekend.

Only 45 deaths were reported the day before.

There were 37,489 new cases reported, compared to 41,192 reported on previous day.

Sweden to remove most remaining pandemic restrictions this month

Sweden will push ahead with easing Covid-19 restrictions at the end of this month, removing most curbs and limits on public venues such as restaurants, theatres and stadiums, the government said.

"The important message is that we now take further steps in the return to normal everyday life," Health and Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren told a news conference.

Italy reports 71 deaths, 4,720 new cases

Italy has reported 71 coronavirus-related deaths against 52 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 4,720 from 3,361.

Singapore reports most cases in more than 1 year

Singapore's Health Ministry has recorded 328 new domestic coronavirus cases, the highest daily number of new infections in more than a year.

The city-state has been reporting more than 100 domestic cases daily over the past two weeks in a rise that has come as the country removes most restrictions as part of its phased reopening.

Get vaccine or please quit, Zimbabwe govt tells workers

Government workers in Zimbabwe who do not want to be vaccinated against Covid-19 should resign, its justice minister said.

Ziyambi Ziyambi said while Zimbabweans would not be forced to get vaccinated, those in the public service had a responsibility to protect the public by getting Covid-19 shots.

"We are not forcing you to be vaccinated but if you are a government employee, for the protection of others and the people that you are serving, get vaccinated," Ziyambi told private radio station ZiFM Stereo.

Indonesia approves J&J, Cansino vaccines for emergency use

Indonesia has approved the single-dose Covid-19 vaccines produced by Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, part of Johnson & Johnson, and China's CanSino Biological Inc for emergency use, the country's food and drug agency said in a statement.

Indonesia records its lowest rate of positive tests

Indonesia's daily positivity rate dropped below the World Health Organization's (WHO) benchmark standard of 5% this week for the first time, an indicator the country's devastating second wave could be easing.

The positivity rate, or the proportion of people tested who are positive, peaked at 33.4% in July when Indonesia became Asia's coronavirus epicentre, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

On Monday that rate fell to 4.57%, the lowest since March 2020, when Indonesia's first cases were reported, according to independent data initiative, Kawal.

A rate above 5% indicates is out of control, the WHO says.

Study: Mixing CanSinoBIO, Sinovac shots induces stronger response

A Chinese study looking at mixing vaccines showed that receiving a booster shot of CanSino Biologics’ vaccine after one or two doses of Sinovac Biotech’s vaccine yielded a much stronger antibody response than using the Sinovac shot as a booster.

The study, among the first analyses in China combing different vaccines, comes as the country said it would use booster shots in specific groups amid concerns over vaccines’ waning protect ion over time.

Participants who received a CanSinoBIO booster dose three to six months after a second Sinovac shot showed a 78-fold jump on average in neutralizing antibody levels two weeks later, according to a paper published on Monday before a peer review.

By contrast, those who received a Sinovac booster shot showed a 15.2-fold increase in neutralizing antibody levels, researchers from local disease control authorities, CanSinoBIO and other Chinese institutions said in the paper.

One dose of Sinovac followed by a CanSinoBIO booster at intervals of one or two months led to a 25.7-fold increase in neutralising antibody levels, while two doses of Sinovac induced a 6.2-fold increase. The study analysed data from about 300 healthy adults aged 18-59.

Hong Kong to reopen China border for some residents as rules ease

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that some residents from China and the former Portuguese colony of Macau will be allowed to enter the city without undergoing quarantine from September 15, relaxing strict border restrictions to curb.

Speaking at her weekly press conference, Lam said the government would let up to a total of 2,000 residents from both places enter the financial hub each day, subject to certain requirements such as a negative test prior to arrival.

Visitors would have to undergo 14 days of quarantine on return to the mainland or Macau.

Beijing-backed Lam has repeatedly said reopening the border with mainland China is a priority over boosting travel with the rest of the world, despite increasing calls to ease restrictions on arrivals from places such as Europe and the United States.

From Sept. 8, Lam said residents of Hong Kong would be allowed to return to the city from mainland China or Macau without undergoing quarantine, provided they do not arrive from high-risk areas.

The government has faced growing pressure from business lobby groups to open borders or risk losing executives and investment.

Japan orders 150M doses of Novavax

Japan has agreed to buy 150 million doses of Novavax's vaccine, with Japanese firm Takeda expecting to manufacture the formula for distribution early next year, the drugmaker said Tuesday.

The cost of the deal was not announced, and it is contingent on the vaccine being approved in Japan. Takeda will be in charge of carrying out local clinical trials.

So far, Japan has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca jabs, though the latter is being administered in a limited fashion.

Unlike the mRNA products from BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna and Curevac, Novavax's two-jab vaccine relies on a more traditional technique, using proteins to carry fragments of the coronavirus rendered harmless to produce an immune reaction.