Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Ireland to give Covid-19 vaccine booster shot to over-80s

Ireland will give Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to elderly people who were fully vaccinated at least six months ago, the Health Ministry said.

People over the age of 80 and those over 65 living in long-term residential care facilities will receive a booster dose of a vaccine such as those made by Pfizer or Moderna, irrespective of what vaccine they received initially, the ministry said in a statement.

WHO calls for a moratorium on booster shots for rest of year

The head of the World Health Organization is calling on rich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines to refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year, expanding an earlier request that has largely fallen on deaf ears.

“A month ago, I called for a global moratorium on booster doses, at least until the end of September to prioritise vaccinating the most at risk people around the world who are yet to receive their first dose,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference in Geneva.

“There has been little change in the global situation since then.”

“So today, I’m calling for an extension of the moratorium until at least the end of the year to enable every country to vaccinate at least 40 percent of its population,” he said.

Africa sees rise in Covid-19 fatalities, cases

Daily Covid-19 deaths and infections in Africa slightly swelled, according to an update by the Africa CDC.

With 605 more deaths, the death toll reached 200,741, while 17,441 new infections pushed the number of total cases to 7.95 million.

Nearly 7.2 million patients have recovered on the continent, where close to 68 million tests have been conducted so far, the data showed.

Of the five geographical regions in Africa, Southern Africa has recorded more than 3.8 million cases, North Africa 2.4 million, East Africa 927,900, West Africa 617,300, and Central Africa 222,100 cases.

At least 104,700 people died from the virus in Southern Africa, 64,700 in North Africa, 19,100 in East Africa, 9,000 in West Africa, and 3,200 in Central Africa.

Just about 2.93 percent of Africa’s population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 so far, the data showed.

UK records 191 deaths and 38,975 cases

The United Kingdom recorded a further 191 daily deaths from Covid-19 and 38,975 new cases, official data showed.

Infection numbers in the last seven days are up 15.3 percent on the week before, and the weekly death count is up 26.1 percent.

EU lists rare nerve disorder as possible side-effect of AstraZeneca vaccine

Europe's medicines regulator has added an extremely rare nerve-damaging disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, as a possible side-effect of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, regular safety updates from the watchdog showed.

The European Medicines Agency said a causal relationship between GBS and the AstraZeneca shot, known as Vaxzevria, was a "at least a reasonable possibility" after 833 cases of GBS were reported out of 592 million doses of the vaccine given worldwide by July 31.

The EMA categorised the side-effect as "very rare", the lowest frequency of side-effect category it has, and has emphasised that the benefits of the shot outweigh the risks.

COVAX vaccine 2021 delivery target cut to 1.425B doses

The global programme providing Covid-19 vaccines to poor countries is on course to fall nearly 30 percent short of its previous goal of 2 billion shots this year, the international organisations running it said.

The head of the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, which sponsors the COVAX programme along with the World Health Organization, Unicef and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), pleaded with rich countries to share more doses.

Italy reports 69 deaths, 5,923 new cases

Italy reported 69 coronavirus-related deaths against 71 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,923 from 4,720.

Swiss will need certificates to go to bars, restaurants

People will need to show a Covid-status certificate to enter bars, restaurants and fitness centres in Switzerland from Monday, the government ordered, in a move to relieve pressure on hospitals that are struggling to cope with a fourth wave of infections.

"The situation remains unstable with more than 3,500 cases today," Health Minister Alain Berset told a news conference in Bern. "The alternative is to close everything, and we will do our utmost to avoid that."

The Swiss Covid certificate provides proof of vaccination, recovery from infection or a negative test result.

EU takes Japan off Covid-safe travel list

European Union ambassadors agreed to remove six countries, including Japan, from the bloc's Covid safe travel list, meaning tourists entering could face restrictions, diplomats said.

The move targeting non-essential travel from Japan, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, and Brunei – set to be formalised this week – is the latest step by Brussels to tighten up on arrivals as concern mounts over rising infection numbers.

India restricts religious festivals over surge fears

Indian authorities are restricting major religious festivals that start this week and attract huge crowds, warning that a new wave had already begun in the financial capital Mumbai.

State governments across the country of 1.3 billion people, which saw a devastating coronavirus surge in April-May, are clamping down on mass gatherings.

"The third wave is not coming, it is already here," Mumbai's mayor Kishori Pednekar told reporters on Tuesday.

"We can celebrate festivals later. Let us first prioritise the lives and health of our citizens," added Uddhav Thackeray, the chief minister of Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is the capital.

He was speaking ahead of the 11-day Hindu Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which starts Friday.

The last wave overwhelmed India's hospitals and was known to have killed more than 200,000 people.