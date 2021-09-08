POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Jon Rahm named PGA of America Player of the Year
US Open champion Jon Rahm added further accolades to a stellar campaign on Tuesday as he was named the PGA of America Player of the Year and also collected the Vardon Trophy.
Jon Rahm named PGA of America Player of the Year
Jon Rahm hits out of the sand on the 9th hole during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sep 5, 2021.
By Alperen Kolay
September 8, 2021

US Open champion Jon Rahm added further accolades to a stellar campaign on Tuesday as the Spaniard was named the PGA of America Player of the Year and also collected the Vardon Trophy for lowest adjusted scoring average.

For world number one Rahm, who finished runner-up to Justin Thomas for the PGA of America honours last year, it marked the first time in his career that he clinched the points-based award that factors in tournament wins, official money and scoring average.

Rahm, who finished one shot back of Patrick Cantlay in the season-ending Tour Championship on Sunday in Atlanta, tallied a career-best 75 Player of the Year points, five more than runner-up Bryson DeChambeau.

RECOMMENDED

Rahm, who recorded a PGA Tour-leading 15 top-10 finishes in 22 events, also won the Vardon Trophy with an average score of 69.3. Dustin Johnson finished runner-up (69.619) while South African Louis Oosthuizen (69.714) was third.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahm was named a finalist for the PGA Tour's Player of the Year award, which will be determined by a vote of his peers, along with Cantlay, DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa and Harris English.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire