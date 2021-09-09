Thursday, September 9, 2021

LA to make vaccines compulsory for school kids

Vaccines are expected to be made compulsory Thursday for Los Angeles schoolchildren aged 12 and over, the first such requirement by a major education board in the United States.

The vote by the Los Angeles Unified School District – the second biggest in the country – comes as the nation grapples with surging coronavirus numbers, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Biden requiring federal workers to get vaccinated

President Joe Biden said is toughening vaccine requirements for federal workers and contractors as he aims to boost vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant that is killing thousands each week and jeopardising the nation’s economic recovery.

Just weeks after he mandated federal workers get a shot or face rigorous testing and masking protocols, Biden will sign a new executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government, according to a person familiar with the matter.

New Moderna vaccine to have Covid booster and flu shot

Moderna Inc said it is developing a single vaccine that combines a booster dose against coronavirus with its experimental flu shot.

The company hopes to eventually add vaccines it is working on for respiratory syncytial virus and other respiratory diseases as an annual shot.

Singapore reports 450 new local virus cases, most in more than a year

Singapore's health ministry reported 450 new locally-transmitted cases, the most since early August 2020.

Sinovac to trial its vaccine on South African children

China's Sinovac Biotech will trial its vaccine in children and adolescents in South Africa as part of a global Phase III study, Sinovac and local partner Numolux Group said.

The study will evaluate the efficacy, immunogenicity and safety of the CoronaVac vaccine on children and adolescents aged 6 months to 17 years, the firms said in a statement.

Philippines sees record 22,820 new daily coronavirus cases

The Philippines health ministry reported 22,820 cases, a new daily record.

It said total confirmed cases rose to 2.16 million, while deaths reached 34,733, after confirming 61 more fatalities.

UK approves virus boosters but final decision on programme still pending

Britain's medical regulator gave the go-ahead for Pfizer and AstraZeneca's vaccine to be used as booster shots, but said any decision to proceed with a booster programme was for others to make.

Britain's Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is discussing whether booster shots for the elderly and vulnerable are needed, with planning underway for a booster programme that could begin this month.

Africa's already thin vaccine supply to drop by 25%

Africa’s already thin supply of Covid-19 vaccines has taken another significant hit, with the World Health Organization’s Africa director saying that for various reasons, including the rollout of booster shots, “we will get 25 percent less doses than we were anticipating by the end of the year."

Matshidiso Moeti’s comments to reporters on Thursday came as the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said just over 3 percent of people across the African continent have been fully vaccinated. That coverage drops to around 1.7 percent in sub-Saharan Africa, according to the WHO.

African health officials are dismayed by Wednesday’s announcement that the global COVAX effort to distribute vaccines to low-and middle-income countries is again cutting its delivery forecast.

That revision, Moeti told reporters, is “in part because of the prioritization of bilateral deals over international solidarity.”

Italy police raid virus passport protesters 'planning violence'

Italian police have raided the homes and searched the computers of eight people suspected of planning violence during protests against the country's virus passport.

The suspects are members of a group on messaging app Telegram called "The Warriors", where the use of weapons and DIY explosives at "No Green Pass" demonstrations have been discussed, according to a police statement.

They were said to be planning to attend a protest this weekend in Rome but are also accused of "inciting the other members of the group to carry out violent actions" in their home regions against unspecified "institutional targets" or during visits by government ministers.

Sri Lanka asks women to delay pregnancy over virus risks

Sri Lankan women have been urged to delay getting pregnant after more than 40 expectant mothers died of the virus in four months.

The island nation, which recorded its first maternal coronavirus death in May, is battling a spike in Delta variant infections after travel restrictions were eased for local new year celebrations in mid-April.

Chitramali de Silva, the director of the government's Health Promotion Bureau said about 5,500 expectant mothers had been infected. About 70 percent were fully vaccinated.

Thailand hopes to welcome tourists to Bangkok

Thailand plans to reopen Bangkok and other key destinations to foreign tourists next month, aiming to revive its battered travel industry after indications the number of new coronavirus infections may have peaked.

Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya and Chiang Mai will be added to a programme in which fully vaccinated visitors who commit to a series of tests can enter, under certain criteria, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchan.

The scheme is underway on the islands of Samui and Phuket where about 70 percent of the local population were required to be fully inoculated.

India cancel eve of Test training session amid new case report

India have cancelled a training session on the eve of the fifth Test against England in Manchester amid reports another member of their support staff has tested positive.

"It was an optional session," said an India team spokesman on Thursday. "Won't take place now."

His comments followed media reports of a fresh Covid case within India's backroom staff, with the latest case emerging after a fresh round of testing on Wednesday evening. The team had trained as scheduled on Wednesday morning.

India head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar had already been ruled out of being present at the series finale at Old Trafford after testing positive during India's 157-run in the fourth Test at the Oval completed on Monday that left them 2-1 up with one to play.

Japan extends virus emergency until end of September

Japan has announced it is extending a state of emergency in Tokyo and 18 other areas until the end of September as health care systems remain under severe strain, although new infections have slowed slightly.

The current state of emergency, which was to end on Sunday, was issued first in Okinawa in May and gradually expanded. Despite the prolonged emergency, the largely voluntary measures have become less effective as the exhausted public increasingly ignores them.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on the people to continue to work remotely and other social distancing measures “so that we can return to safe and prosperous daily lives.”

The extension will cover a period when Japan’s government is in transition. Suga has announced that he will not run in a September 29 race for his party’s leadership, and his successor in that race will likely become the next prime minister.

Singapore to ease restrictions for migrant workers

Singapore has said it will start easing movement restrictions for migrant workers living in dormitories from next week, more than a year after the curbs were imposed due to a surge in infections in their often cramped quarters.