Sotheby's has won the rights to auction off the highly sought-after Macklowe art collection, valued at more than $600 million.

The trove, which includes works by Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol and Mark Rothko, was the subject of a bitter legal dispute following the high-profile divorce of New York real estate developer Harry Macklowe and his ex-wife Linda.

Auction houses had been competing to sell the 65 works which Sotheby's described as the "most significant collection of modern and contemporary art to ever appear on the market."

Sotheby's said it would put the pieces under the hammer in two separate auctions in November this year and May 2022.

It said the $600 million tag was the highest estimate ever placed on any collection to come to auction.

The top lots are Alberto Giacometti's "Le Nez" sculpture, completed in 1964, and Rothko's 1951 abstract "No. 7," both of which are tipped to sell for upwards of $70 million each.