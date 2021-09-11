Cristiano Ronaldo has scored twice on his return to Manchester United after 12 years in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle in the English Premier League.

There was a tap-in from Ronaldo in the first half and a low strike after the break to restore the lead after Javier Manquillo equalized.

Ronaldo’s compatriot, Bruno Fernandes, scored the third and Jesse Lingard completed United's third win in four league games in stoppage time.

READ MORE:Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City when contract expires in 2023

The 36-year-old Portugal forward secured an unexpected return to United when he was sold by Juventus last month.

The masses of United fans arriving at Old Trafford in their new jerseys writ with Ronaldo on the back got what they hoped for when the lineup was revealed an hour before kickoff.

Ronaldo won every major honour with United from 2003 to 2009 before leaving for Real Madrid.

READ MORE:Juventus suffer shock loss to Empoli after Ronaldo exit

Double from Odsonne Edouard

Ronaldo was not the only celebrating debutant – Odsonne Edouard scored twice on his debut for Palace as 10-man Tottenham Hotspur fell to a 3-0 loss at Selhurst Park.

Spurs centre back Japhet Tanganga was shown a second yellow card in the 58th minute for a foul on Jordan Ayew, five minutes after the defender was adjudged to have illegally blocked winger Wilfried Zaha.