Monday, September 13, 2021

UK's health chiefs recommend 12 to 15-year-olds get vaccine

All children aged 12-15 should be offered Covid-19 vaccinations, but not be obliged to take them, the chief medical officers who advise the UK's four governments said.

The Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) recommended that children aged 12-15 in Britain get a first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) earlier this month decided against making the recommendation.

The CMOs in a letter said that vaccinating children could reduce Covid-19 transmission and thus disruption to schools, and those benefits "on balance provide sufficient extra advantage... to recommend in favour of vaccinating this group."

"(Vaccination) will reduce education disruption," Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, said at a news briefing.

Meanwhile, UK recorded 30,825 new cases, up from 29,173 reported a day earlier, with a further 61 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, government data showed.

Turkey administers over 102.43M vaccine jabs

Turkey has administered over 102.43 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunisation drive in January, according to the latest figures.

Over 51.78 million people have gotten their first Covid-19 vaccine dose, while more than 40.63 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The data showed that 83.42 percent of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Separately, the ministry reported 24,613 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 231 more people lost their fight against the disease in the last 24 hours.

Number of French patients fall below 10,000

The number of French patients in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen below 10,000 again for the first time since mid-August, health ministry data showed.

The patient tally went down by 26 to 9,986, while the number of deaths in hospital increased by 86 to 88,862.

On Sunday, the seven-day moving average of new infections fell below 10,000 for the first time since July 20, as the number of new daily new cases stayed below 10,000 for the third day in a row.

France now has 6.9 million confirmed cases and 115,618 deaths, including nursing home deaths.

Philippines to hold pilot test of localised lockdowns in capital region

The Philippines' capital region will shift to localised lockdowns and an alert level system starting September 16 to prevent the spread of coronavirus while allowing more businesses to resume operations, the president's spokesperson said.

"We should strive for total health and this can only be realised by carefully balancing our Covid-19 response by considering both the health of our people and the economic health of the nation," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Under the new guidelines, quarantine curbs will cover entire cities, replacing the existing four-degree classification imposed on large groups of cities and provinces, the coronavirus task force said in a statement.

Greek experts approve booster shot for those over 60

Greece will make a Covid-19 booster vaccine available to vulnerable groups, Health Ministry experts said, hoping to curb a rise in Delta variant infections.

Authorities would start making booster jab appointments available to persons with compromised immune systems and individuals over the age of 60.

"It can be administered 6-8 months after the second dose," said Maria Theodoridou, chair of the Greek National Vaccination Committee.

Singapore reports 607 new cases

Singapore's health ministry has reported 607 new Covid-19 cases, the highest since August last year.

The country's Covid-19 cases have hit a one-year high in the recent days as it entered a phased reopening after more than 80 percent of its population was fully vaccinated.

Italy reports 36 deaths, 2,800 new cases

Italy has reported 36 coronavirus-related deaths against 34 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 2,800 from 4,664.

No need for a vaccine third jab booster - study

Vaccines are effective enough at preventing severe cases of Covid-19 that there is no current need for the general population to be given third doses, according to a report in The Lancet.

The new report by scientists, including from the WHO, concluded that even with the threat of Delta, "booster doses for the general population are not appropriate at this stage in the pandemic".

The authors, who reviewed observational studies and clinical trials, found that vaccines remain highly effective against severe symptoms of Covid-19, across all the main virus variants including Delta, although they had lower success in preventing asymptomatic cases of the disease.

The Lancet study concluded that the current variants had not developed sufficiently to escape the immune response provided by vaccines currently in use.

The authors argue that if new virus mutations do emerge that are able to evade this response, it would be better to deliver specially modified vaccine boosters aimed at the newer variants, rather than a third dose of an existing vaccine.

Vietnamese fleeing virus found in refrigerated truck: media

Fifteen people including a seven-year-old boy have been found inside a refrigerated truck in Vietnam after they tried to escape areas of the south badly hit by Covid-19, state media said Monday.

Vietnam has been battling a devastating fourth wave of the virus since April and tens of millions of people are under stay-at-home orders, with domestic travel largely forbidden.

On Sunday police in Binh Thuan province discovered the group of 15 inside a vehicle that had aroused suspicion as it tried to pass a virus checkpoint on its way north, Ho Chi Minh City's Phap Luat online news paper said.

"Police were so surprised to see 15 people at the back of the truck... Some of them were sweating and showed symptoms of breath shortness," the report said, adding the passengers were carrying negative Covid test certificates.

Vietnam speeds up Hanoi vaccine drive; 1M jabs over weekend

Vietnam is speeding up its vaccination programme in an effort to loosen coronavirus lockdown restrictions in major cities by the end of the month, the government has said.