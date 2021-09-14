Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Less than 3.5 % of Africans vaccinated against Covid

Less than 3.5 percent of Africans are vaccinated against Covid-19, far short of its official target of 60 percent, John Nkengasong, director of Africa's Centers for Disease Control, said.

World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the same briefing that the continent was being "left behind by the rest of the world" and that this would allow the coronavirus to keep circulating.

African Union special envoy, Strive Masiyiwa, called on IMF and the World Bank to put a mechanism in place allowing poor countries to access vaccines.

"We want to buy from the same manufacturers, but to be fair, those manufacturers know very well that they never gave us proper access," he said, adding "they had a moral responsibility to ensure that others also had access and we find this very sad. It's very sad. We could have addressed this very differently."

Turkey administers over 103.01M vaccine jabs

Turkey has administered over 103.01 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunisation drive in January, according to new figures.

Over 51.98 million people have gotten their first Covid-19 vaccine dose, while more than 40.92 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Separately, the ministry reported 27,802 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 276 more people lost their fight against the disease in the last 24 hours.

UK records 26,628 new cases, 185 deaths

UK has recorded 26,628 new cases and a further 185 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, government data showed.

More than 60 infected with Covid after partying in Germany

At least 63 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a dance party in the western German city of Muenster, local media reported.

Authorities were surprised at the high number of infections as only vaccinated or recovered people – both widely believed to have immunity against the disease – were allowed to attend.

Nearly 380 people were at the club during the party, and so far 63 of them tested positive for Covid-19, public broadcaster WDR reported.

Many had only minor symptoms, however, according to the report.

Italy reports 72 deaths, 4,021 new cases

Italy has reported 72 coronavirus-related deaths against 36 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 4,021 from 2,800.

US says federal employees must be vaccinated by November 22

The Biden administration said most federal employees must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 no later than November 22 as it drafts rules to require large employers to have their workers inoculated or tested weekly.

In guidance to federal agencies posted on a federal website, the Biden administration said agencies should move "expeditiously so that their employees are fully vaccinated as quickly as possible and by no later than November 22."

Singapore reports 837 new casesSingapore's Health Ministry has reported 837 new Covid-19 cases, the highest since August last year.

Dutch ease Covid measures, introduce 'corona' pass

The Dutch government has announced it is easing Covid-19 restrictions and will introduce a "corona" pass showing proof of vaccination to go to bars, restaurants, clubs or cultural events.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said most social distancing requirements will be dropped from September 25.

The measures that remain will be a mask requirement for public transportation and schools, and a recommendation that people work from home when possible.

Putin self-isolates after cases found in entourage

Russian President Vladimir Putin is self-isolating as a precaution after several members of his entourage fell ill, but is "absolutely" healthy and does not have the disease himself, the Kremlin has said.

Putin, 68, will therefore not travel to Tajikistan this week for planned regional security meetings which he will take part in by video conference instead.

The Kremlin said Putin took the decision to self-isolate after he had met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Kremlin on Monday, in consultation with doctors.

Putin also met Russian Paralympians and travelled to western Russia on Monday to observe joint military drills with Belarus.

UK had right to end Valneva deal: minister

Britain's vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has said that the British government had the right to cancel a deal with French drugmaker Valneva to supply a vaccine and had told the company it had done so.

"There are commercial sensitivities around this but we have a right to cancel the Valneva vaccine and that's what we've informed the company we would do," Zahawi said.

Valneva said on Monday that Britain had ended a 1.4 billion euro ($1.65 billion) vaccine supply deal because it had alleged that the company was in breach of its obligations.

New Zealand looks to boost vaccinations as new cases ease

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked New Zealanders to get vaccinated as soon as possible, as it was the only way to beat the spread of coronavirus and see curbs lifted in the biggest city of Auckland.

Tuesday's 15 new infections in New Zealand were a drop from Monday's figure of 33, but about 1.7 million people will stay in lockdown in Auckland until next week, as the government battles to hold down a cluster of the highly infectious Delta variant.

"The vaccine is the best tool we have in our toolbox and our ticket to greater freedom," Ardern told a news conference. "The more people who are vaccinated, the fewer restrictions you have to have."

Auckland's lockdown has shut schools, offices and public places, with people allowed to leave home only for exercise or to buy essential items. In the rest of the country, the lockdown was lifted last week.

