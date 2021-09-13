Will Zalatoris has been named the PGA Tour rookie of the year in a vote by his peers following a season in which he counted a Masters runner-up showing among his eight top-10 finishes.

Zalatoris was selected for the Arnold Palmer Award over Garrick Higgo, making the 25-year-old American the first PGA Tour special temporary member to win rookie of the year honours since Charles Howell III in 2001.

"Will's success despite not having PGA Tour membership status at the outset of the 2020-21 season is a testament to not only his ability but also his hard work and attitude," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a news release.