POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Will Zalatoris named PGA Tour rookie of the year
Zalatoris was selected for the Arnold Palmer Award over Garrick Higgo, making the 25-year-old American the first PGA Tour special temporary member to win rookie of the year honours since Charles Howell III in 2001.
Will Zalatoris named PGA Tour rookie of the year
Will Zalatoris hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA on August 15, 2021. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
September 13, 2021

Will Zalatoris has been named the PGA Tour rookie of the year in a vote by his peers following a season in which he counted a Masters runner-up showing among his eight top-10 finishes.

Zalatoris was selected for the Arnold Palmer Award over Garrick Higgo, making the 25-year-old American the first PGA Tour special temporary member to win rookie of the year honours since Charles Howell III in 2001.

"Will's success despite not having PGA Tour membership status at the outset of the 2020-21 season is a testament to not only his ability but also his hard work and attitude," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a news release.

RECOMMENDED

Zalatoris earned a spot in the 2020 US Open last September after changes to the tournament's eligibility criteria and finished in a tie for sixth.

He competed in all four majors in 2021, three World Golf Championship events and The Players Championship, with top-10 finishes in three of those eight tournaments.

Zalatoris was the only player to shoot under par in all four rounds at Augusta National in April but his bid to become the first Masters debutant since 1979 to slip on the Green Jacket came up short as he finished one shot behind Hideki Matsuyama.

Explore
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force