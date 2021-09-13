With notable appearances from designers such as Thom Browne and Altuzarra and eye-catching, iconic sets, New York's Spring/Summer 2022 Fashion Week made a triumphant return to in-person shows after an almost 18-month pause due to Covid-19.

Here are some highlights:

The great outdoors

After two primarily virtual editions of the fashion extravaganza due to the coronavirus pandemic, designers took advantage of the wealth of backdrops that the Big Apple has to offer.

LaQuan Smith, a rising star among new Black designers, set his show against the opulence of the Empire State Building, blending glamor and sensuality with short dresses and bare shoulders.

With Fashion Week finally returning to something like normal, many designers opted for nature themes. Collina Strada, which bills itself as more sustainable fashion and uses many recycled materials, hosted a joyfully chaotic show in an urban vegetable garden.

Meanwhile, Ulla Johnson displayed her more classic collection in the Brooklyn Botanical Garden.

On Sunday, the Tory Burch show took place in a mock farmer's market, recreated in front of one of the designer's shops in New York's chic Soho neighbourhood.

Strutting between fruit stands and bookstore tables, models showed off her latest collection, a tribute to American designer Claire McCardell that celebrates an elegant and determined woman.

Thom Browne's musical show

For several years, Thom Browne has preferred to show his fashion in Paris. But this time, he wanted to make a detour to New York.

He explained it was his way of supporting the exhibition on American fashion -- "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" -- that opens on Saturday at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The exhibit's curator, Andrew Bolton, is also Browne's partner.

On Saturday during his show, Browne told a musical tale, where each model doubled as a character in the story.