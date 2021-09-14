Vital repair work to fix cracks and holes in Stonehenge's prehistoric megaliths has begun in one of the biggest conservation jobs at the world heritage site in decades.

The work at Stonehenge, one of the world's most famous prehistoric monuments, whose stones date back some 4,500 years, will deal with problems caused by erosion and fix previous repairs which were uncovered by detailed laser scans.

"Stonehenge is unique among stone circles by virtue of its lintels and the special joints used to secure the lintels in place," Heather Sebire, English Heritage's senior Curator for the site.

"Four and a half thousand years of being buffeted by wind and rain has created cracks and holes in the surface of the stone, and this vital work will protect the features which make Stonehenge so distinctive."