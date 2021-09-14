CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Stonehenge to be repaired in mega restoration job
The work at Stonehenge will deal with problems caused by erosion and fix previous repairs which were uncovered by detailed laser scans.
Stonehenge to be repaired in mega restoration job
Lights in nearby Amesbury set low-hanging clouds aglow over Stonehenge. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
September 14, 2021

Vital repair work to fix cracks and holes in Stonehenge's prehistoric megaliths has begun in one of the biggest conservation jobs at the world heritage site in decades.

The work at Stonehenge, one of the world's most famous prehistoric monuments, whose stones date back some 4,500 years, will deal with problems caused by erosion and fix previous repairs which were uncovered by detailed laser scans.

"Stonehenge is unique among stone circles by virtue of its lintels and the special joints used to secure the lintels in place," Heather Sebire, English Heritage's senior Curator for the site.

"Four and a half thousand years of being buffeted by wind and rain has created cracks and holes in the surface of the stone, and this vital work will protect the features which make Stonehenge so distinctive."

RECOMMENDED

The work, which will see scaffolding erected to allow access to the top of the stones, the largest of which is about 9 metres (30 feet) high, will stop existing cracks getting bigger and replace concrete mortar which was used for repairs in the 1950s and 60s with lime mortar.

As part of the project, Richard Woodman-Bailey, 71, who placed a coin under one of the giant stones in 1958 during the last major conservation works when he was just eight, will come back to place a newly struck 2 pound coin within the new mortar, English Heritage said.

Woodman-Bailey's father was the chief architect for ancient monuments who led the restoration work.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye opposes 'any military intervention' against Iran: Fidan
EU, foreign envoys urge urgent action to rescue South Sudan peace process
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz receives US Envoy Tom Barrack in Ankara
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life