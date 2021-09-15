Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Unvaccinated French healthcare workers face suspension

Healthcare workers in France face suspension from their jobs starting Wednesday if they haven't been vaccinated against Covid-19. With as many as 300,000 workers still not vaccinated, some hospitals fear staff shortages will add to their strain.

Vaccines are now compulsory for medical care, home care and emergency workers in France, and Wednesday is the deadline for such staff to have had at least one shot. Failing that, they face having pay suspended or not being able to work. But a top court has forbidden staff to be fired outright.

More than 113,000 people with the virus have died in France, and health authorities say most of those hospitalised in the most recent surge weren't vaccinated.

“It's aimed at one thing: protecting hospitals, protecting healthcare workers, protecting our fragile populations,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday. “We are not stigmatizing anyone. We are making everyone take responsibility.”

Pope questions vaccine sceptics, including cardinals

Pope Francis said he didn’t understand why people refuse to take Covid-19 vaccines, saying “humanity has a history of friendship with vaccines”.

“Even in the College of Cardinals, there are some negationists,” Francis said on Wednesday en route home from Slovakia.

He noted that one of them, “poor guy,” had been hospitalised with the virus. That was an apparent reference to US Cardinal Raymond Burke, who was placed on a ventilator last month after contracting the virus.

“It’s a bit strange, because humanity has a history of friendship with vaccines,” Francis said, noting that children for decades have been vaccinated against measles, mumps and polio “and no one said anything.”

The pope said that in the heart of the Vatican, "everyone is vaccinated, with the exception of a small group".

Singapore expands migrants curfew in pilot programme

A group of migrant workers visited Singapore's Little India area on Wednesday in their first taste of freedom in more than a year. The trip is part of a pilot programme to ease harsh measures imposed on migrants to halt a spike in coronavirus infections in dormitories.

While the rest of Singapore has returned to some semblance of normal life, low-wage foreign workers have mostly been confined to living quarters, other than for work, nearby recreation or essential errands.

Wednesday's trip is part of a programme to allow up to 500 fully vaccinated migrant workers to visit certain public locations for six hours each week.

The project will be evaluated after a month.

The Southeast Asian financial hub in April last year imposed controls on tens of thousands of mainly South Asian labourers after their often-cramped dormitories became the epicentre of last year's outbreak.

Covid deaths rise in Africa despite drop in global cases, casualties

The World Health Organization has said there were about 4 million coronavirus cases reported globally last week, marking the first major drop in new infections in more than two months. In recent weeks, there have been about 4.4 million new Covid-19 cases.

In its weekly update, the UN health agency said every region in the world saw a drop in Covid-19 cases compared to the previous week.

Although the worldwide number of deaths decreased to about 62,000, with the sharpest decline in Southeast Asia, there was a 7 percent increase in deaths in Africa.

The highest numbers of cases were seen in the US, Britain, India, Iran and Turkey and the highly contagious Delta variant has now been reported in 180 countries.

WHO also said children and teenagers continue to be less affected, with deaths of people under 24 accounting for fewer than 0.5 percent of global deaths.

Cuba seeks WHO approval of jabs as toddlers next for shot

Cuba on Thursday will seek WHO approval of three Covid-19 vaccines, according to the state-run corporation that produces them, as it begins administering shots en masse to toddlers.

Cuba aims to immunise more than 90 percent of the population by November.

The Communist-run Caribbean island is vaccinating its population at one of the fastest rates in the world with local drugs Abdala, Soberana-2 and Soberana Plus, all authorised for emergency use by local regulators.

More than 65 percent of Cubans have currently received at least one shot and 37 percent have been fully vaccinated with three shots.

The country says its vaccines have an efficacy above 90 percent and initial results are similar to those of other top vaccines significantly reducing transmission, critical illness and death. Those results have yet to be peer reviewed.

EU commits 200M more doses to low-income countries

The EU has said ramping up vaccinations around the world is the bloc's No 1 priority right now, committing another 200 million vaccine doses to Africa and low-income nations.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen used her State of the European Union speech on Wednesday to announce the new donation that will be fully delivered by the middle of next year and comes on top of 250 million vaccine doses already pledged.

Von der Leyen said the bloc was also investing $1.2 billion to boost increased vaccine production capacity in Africa.

African health officials say they need just under 800 million doses to vaccinate 60 percent of the continent’s population.